Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by a car near 28th and F Streets
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by a car near 28th and F Streets

A 59-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday night after being struck by a car in South Omaha.

Carl Tolles of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries to his legs, pelvis and head, Omaha police said. He was hit by car about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 28th and F Streets. 

Investigators determined that Tolles was attempting to cross F Street from south to north when he was struck by a westbound 2003 Buick LeSabre. The Buick's driver, Clair Simet, 38, of Omaha, was ticketed on suspicion of not having a driver's license and improper child restraints.

Tolles was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

