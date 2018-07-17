LINCOLN — In what may be a first for Nebraska, a woman running for the State Legislature had a baby during the campaign.
Machaela Cavanaugh and her husband, Nick Brotzel, announced the birth of their son on Monday.
Barrett Lee Brotzel was born July 10 and weighed in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces, according to a statement from the campaign. He joins sisters Della, 4, and Harriet, 3.
Cavanaugh is challenging Sen. Theresa Thibodeau for the District 6 seat, representing central and west-central Omaha. Thibodeau and her husband, Joe, also have two daughters and a son.
