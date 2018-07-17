Her constituency grows by one; legislative candidate gives birth to son

Nebraska legislative candidate Machaela Cavanaugh with her husband, Nick Brotzel, and their newborn son, Barrett Lee Brotzel. 

LINCOLN — In what may be a first for Nebraska, a woman running for the State Legislature had a baby during the campaign.

Machaela Cavanaugh and her husband, Nick Brotzel, announced the birth of their son on Monday.

Barrett Lee Brotzel was born July 10 and weighed in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces, according to a statement from the campaign. He joins sisters Della, 4, and Harriet, 3.

Cavanaugh is challenging Sen. Theresa Thibodeau for the District 6 seat, representing central and west-central Omaha. Thibodeau and her husband, Joe, also have two daughters and a son.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

