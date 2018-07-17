LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts denied speculation on Monday that he might challenge U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse in two years.
The governor also ruled out running for the office even if Sasse decides against seeking re-election in 2020.
“If I’m fortunate enough to be re-elected, I plan to be governor for the whole term,” Ricketts told reporters, adding later that he has the “best job in the world.”
The Republican governor is running for a second term in the state’s top office this year. If he wins, he would be barred by the Nebraska Constitution from seeking a third term in office.
His Democratic opponent is State Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha.
Questions about Ricketts’ intentions arose after Politico reported that supporters of President Donald Trump were seeking a primary challenger for Sasse, a GOP senator who has been an outspoken critic of the president.
Sasse’s office gave no answers Monday in response to questions about whether he plans to run for a second six-year term. But there are indications that he’s gearing up for a re-election bid, including his recent hiring of a political staffer, according to Politico.
Earlier in the day, Nebraska’s junior senator blasted Trump for comments made during a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump cast blame on both the United States and Russia for the deterioration in the two countries’ relationship.
“This is bizarre and flat-out wrong,” Sasse said in a statement. “The United States is not to blame. America wants a good relationship with the Russian people, but Vladimir Putin and his thugs are responsible for Soviet-style aggression.
“When the president plays these moral equivalence games, he gives Putin a propaganda win he desperately needs.”
At the end of May, Sasse berated the administration’s move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe, Mexico and Canada.
“This is dumb,” he said in a press release. “Europe, Canada, and Mexico are not China, and you don’t treat allies the same way you treat opponents. We’ve been down this road before — blanket protectionism is a big part of why America had a Great Depression. ‘Make America Great Again’ shouldn’t mean ‘Make America 1929 Again.’ ”
For his part, Ricketts has been a strong Trump supporter.
He has declined to criticize the president on trade issues, despite the anxiety that Trump’s tariffs have created among Nebraska farmers. Threats to agricultural exports, from tariffs to renegotiations of multilateral agreements, have sent grain prices plummeting.
On Monday, Ricketts praised the administration for being accessible to state officials. He noted that he has been to the White House three times and that several Cabinet members have visited the state.
(8) comments
They are both a couple of self serving tools but at least Sasse can make a good argument.... when he wants to as he did today as he bailed out of the burning Der Trumphenberg . I doubt if "Richie Rich" Rickets can find his own way home at night.
Now there you go again George. Making friends as usual. Rickets and/or any other candidate (preferably one from out-state to represent the majority of we deplorable s) would be a reasonable candidate vs an entrenched and entitled obstructionist.
So George, if you feel so strongly, why don't you take some action to alleviate your heart burn? Like, run against the governor? Any one can complain and whine on line. A person who is true to his convictions would take action, other than sitting in the recliner drinking a cold beverage.
For one thing, I didn't get a couple of billion dollars handed to me from my father to use to buy an office (which he couldn't do for the US Senate but was able to pull off for the Gov seat). Give me the money and would run.
I don't believe a word Rickets says he has no concerns other then for him self. He will run in a minute if Trump says jump!
Hope he runs. I'm sick of Sassy Boy!
Yeah, right to daddy's religous haven. I don't care for Sasse, but Rickets is Nebraska's verion of Trump.
A religious bigot. And in Nebraska none the less. What ever happened to tolerance and understanding?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.