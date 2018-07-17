The head of the nation’s largest electronic spy agency and the military’s cyberwarfare arm has quietly directed the two organizations to coordinate actions to counter potential Russian interference in the 2018 midterm elections.
The move is an attempt to maximize the efforts of the two groups, the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cyber Command. The coordination was announced to NSA employees by NSA Director Paul Nakasone.
It is the latest initiative by national security agencies to push back against Russian aggression in the absence of direct guidance from the White House on the issue.
The agencies “are doing what they can in their own lanes, absent an overall approach directed by the president,” said Michael Hayden, who has headed the NSA and the CIA.
Nakasone, who became the chief of both NSA and U.S. Cyber Command in April, told Congress in his confirmation hearings that U.S. adversaries, including Russia, “don’t fear us.”
On Friday, the same day that special counsel Robert Mueller announced the indictment of 12 Russian military intelligence officers for hacking Democrats’ emails before the 2016 election, National Intelligence Director Daniel Coats issued a new alert on Russia.
“The warning lights are blinking red again,” he said, also likening them to the danger signs that presaged the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. “Today, the digital infrastructure that serves this country is literally under attack,” he said, adding that if Russia continues to assault the United States in cyberspace, the government should “throw everything we have got into it.”
On Monday, after President Donald Trump voiced doubts about Russian involvement in the 2016 election, Coats reiterated the intelligence community’s January 2017 assessment that Russia interfered in the presidential election and noted its “ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy.”
Cyber Command fell under the chain of command of the Nebraska-based U.S. Strategic Command until May, when it was officially elevated to an independent “unified command.’’ The bureaucratic change puts Cyber Command on par with nine other U.S. warfighting commands.
Nakasone wants to better coordinate NSA intelligence-gathering on Russian cyberactivities and CyberCom’s plans to thwart Kremlin operations. The joint CyberCom-NSA Russia group is working with the FBI, CIA and Department of Homeland Security, each of which has its own initiative to detect and deter Russian influence operations.
