Nebraska Senate candidate Jane Raybould, a Democrat, said Tuesday that she had agreed to participate in three more debates and a candidate forum.
The announcement was an attempt by her campaign to increase the pressure on U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, to participate in more debates and joint appearances this fall.
Raybould, a Lincoln City Councilwoman, and Fischer, a former state senator, have already accepted invitations to a World-Herald/KMTV debate Aug. 27 at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
Raybould’s campaign said she also planned to participate in debates organized by Nebraska Educational Television, KETV and one organized for first-time voters at Omaha’s Bryan High School. She agreed as well to participate in the Nebraska Jewish Political Forum. Dates and times for two events are set for September and October, but details for the others were still being finalized.
Raybould, in a statement, said she “looked forward to debating Senator Fischer.”
Fischer’s campaign, which had not yet signed on for additional debates, had no immediate comment.
