A circle of mourners gathered in a shaded part the parking lot of Guaca Maya Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday afternoon near where Franco Gonzalez-Mendez had been slain two nights before.
It was small, as First Responders prayer gatherings go. The prayer walks are held after most Omaha homicides. On this afternoon, the sole representative of the victim's loved ones was Ryan Sager, 23, friends with Gonzalez-Mendez since they had attended Norris Middle School together.
"We'd always hang out, every day," Sager told reporters afterward. Even if he only had $5 for gas available, "he'd give up his last five just to give you a ride."
Gonzalez-Mendez, 23, and younger brother Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez, 22, were shot outside the South Omaha restaurant and nightclub, located at 5002 S. 33rd St., about 11:25 p.m. Sunday.
Off-duty officers working there heard gunfire and found the brothers. Both were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, where Franco Gonzalez-Mendez died.
Said Sager: "He didn't deserve to go out like this."
Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez was struck in his right cheek and is recovering, his fiancée has told The World-Herald.
Many of Tuesday's prayers were focused around Sager.
“Give him strength, God. Comfort and strength to move forward," prayed Willie Barney of Empower Omaha, with a hand on Sager's shoulder. "Give him strength as he interacts with the family, that he would be an anchor for the whole family ... And be a champion for this community and other friends."
