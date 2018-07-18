Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling its Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad due to the potential that it may be contaminated with salmonella, a press release from the company said Tuesday.
According to the release:
The potential for contamination was brought to the grocer's attention after approximately 20 illnesses in Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa were potentially linked back to customers consuming the salad.
The recall includes Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salads in both 1 pound (16 oz.) and 3 pound (48 oz.) containers produced between June 1 and July 13, 2018, and available from the deli service case.
The pasta salad was distributed to all of Hy-Vee’s 244 stores.
The company removed the product from its shelves as soon as it was notified about the situation.
Customers who purchased the salad should throw it out or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.
Anyone with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care 24 hours a day at 1-800-772-4098.
