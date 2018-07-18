This year has not been a good one for pedestrians in Nebraska.
To date, 13 pedestrians have been killed on Nebraska roads. At this time last year, the state had recorded eight pedestrian fatalities.
On average, about 10 pedestrians were killed in the state each year from 2007 through 2016, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office. Pedestrian deaths have risen in recent years, including in 2015, when 18 pedestrians were killed.
It is difficult to explain the spike in deaths because the incidents occur at random, said Fred Zwonechek, Nebraska's highway safety administrator.
"There really isn't anything we can put our finger on that is common," Zwonechek said. "There’s not anything we can really look at and say, 'This is the reason they’re up.'"
The deaths occurred in both rural and urban settings. In March, a woman was struck and killed while walking from her vehicle to a tow truck along Interstate 80 near Giltner. In April, a boy was struck by a school bus in northeast Omaha when he darted across the street. Earlier this month, a man was struck by an SUV while crossing Park Avenue near Pacific Street. The man, who later died, was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit.
Both pedestrians and drivers must pay attention to avoid such deaths, Zwonechek said. People on foot should cross at crosswalks, wear bright colors, obey traffic signals and make sure they are visible to drivers, he said.
"We’re all pedestrians at some point," Zwonechek said. "So we all ought to be paying attention."
People behind the wheel should commit their full attention to driving and be aware of their surroundings, he said.
While pedestrian deaths have increased, fatal crashes involving bicyclists have dropped. No bicyclists have died in collisions with vehicles this year in Nebraska, even as more people take to the road on bikes, Zwonechek said. At this time last year, two bicyclists had been killed on Nebraska roads.
Zwonechek said he hopes the spike in pedestrian deaths is "just an anomaly."
