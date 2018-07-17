A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday in northeast Nebraska.
Neither was wearing a seat belt and both were thrown from the vehicle.
Keannan Simpson, 26, the driver, died in the crash.
Mikayla Waggoner, 25, was taken to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, and later was transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital.
The two were from Yankton. The crash occurred in rural Cedar County, Nebraska, just across the border from Yankton.
Simpson was driving a Ford Explorer east on a rural road and lost control. The Explorer went into a ditch and rolled multiple times.
