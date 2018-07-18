If you burn a few hot dogs on the grill, getting rid of them is a cinch.
But it’s big job when there’s a truckload of charred frankfurters, like the mess crews dealt with over the weekend. A semitrailer truck hauling hot dogs caught fire Saturday morning on the West Dodge Expressway. No one was injured. The Omaha Fire Department says the blaze was accidental, but it did not have a specific cause.
Here’s some more info on the roasted weenies:
Battling the blaze
Omaha firefighters used 5,000 gallons of water to douse the fire in the truck’s trailer, which was fully engulfed. That’s a significant amount of water. Putting out a room fire in a house, for example, typically would require less than 1,000 gallons. The boxes the franks were in and the wooden pallets the boxes sat on provided plenty of combustible material. Crews had to cut into the side of the semi’s trailer to get at the flames.
Dogs in a dumpster
Arrow Towing was called to help clean up the mess and haul away the damaged trailer. Photos of the scene showed burned and smashed hot dogs on the road. An Arrow crew hauled all of the hot dogs and put them temporarily in a dumpster on the property of an excavating business near 66th and Grover Streets in Omaha. It’s a jumbo-size dumpster, measuring 7 feet tall, 8 feet wide and 22 feet long. The franks will be taken soon to the Douglas County landfill.
Concrete repairs
The semi’s trailer caught fire on the eastbound elevated West Dodge Expressway near 114th Street. The blaze damaged a concrete bridge rail. The Nebraska Department of Transportation is doing further inspection to make sure there isn’t any additional damage. The state would bill the trucking company’s insurer for the cost of any repairs.
Sources: Omaha Fire Department, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Christensen Excavating, Arrow Towing
