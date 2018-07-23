OGALLALA, Neb. — As Cedrick Pals spoke in Keith County District Court on Friday, family members and others in attendance, including jail inmates, wiped tears from their eyes.
Pals’ son, Jamison, 29, died on Interstate 80 near Brule nearly two years ago, on July 31, 2016. So did his daughter-in-law, Kathryne, 29, and his grandchildren Ezra, 3; Violet, 23 months; and Calvin, 2 months.
But as Cedrick Pals spoke to Tony Weekly Jr., the truck driver convicted of six counts of motor vehicle homicide, he read Bible verses about forgiveness.
In addition to the Pals family, from the Twin Cities area in Minnesota, the crash killed Terry Sullivan, 56, of Denver, who was in another vehicle.
In part because of Cedrick Pals’ words and the family’s request for mercy, Weekly was sentenced Friday to a combined two years’ probation and 180 days in jail on three felony and three misdemeanor charges, and an additional charge of misdemeanor reckless driving. He received credit for 30 days already served. He will begin serving the jail time in two weeks.
Weekly, of Florida, gave his own tearful statement, telling the court that the crash affects him to this day.
Some days, “I can’t go to work,” he said.
After the sentencing, Pals and Weekly hugged outside the courtroom. They and their families chatted before parting ways.
“I didn’t know grief could be so intense, so constant,” Pals said in his testimony. “I will never again hear Jamison say, ‘I love you, Dad.’ ”
“Despite the anguish, there are other words that come to me,” Pals said.
He listed “forgiveness” and “mercy” among them.
Keith County Attorney Randy Fair shook Pals’ hand.
“Your honor, there’s not much more I can say,” he told District Judge Richard Birch. “However, I’m not as forgiving.”
In Weekly’s presentence investigation, completed by the probation office, he was found to have had a pattern of vehicle crashes, Fair said. Before the 2016 crash, Weekly was on his hands-free phone, reaching for a drink, Fair said.
The area of the crash was clearly a construction site, which Weekly should have seen coming, Fair said.
Weekly’s attorney, Keith County Public Defender Gary Krajewski, said Weekly will be affected by the crash for the rest of his life.
“He prays for them every day,” Krajewski said.
Birch agreed that the crash was an accident and was not caused by drugs or alcohol. He noted Weekly’s minimal prior record, with one DUI in 1994 and one bad check in 2006.
Still, Birch agreed that Weekly’s inattentive driving led to the crash as he handed down the jail sentence.
After the hearing, Cedrick Pals declined to comment further, but his wife, Kathy, said she was comfortable with the sentence.
“I think the suffering that you killed six people is enough,” she said.
