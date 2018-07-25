DOUGLAS COUNTY
68104
St. James Manor LP to St. James Apartment Partners LLC, 3106 N. 60th St., $2,650,000.
68108
Grace University to Ninth Street Grace Development LLC, 1311 S. Ninth St., $1,250,000.
Jvt LLC to Old School Apartments LLC, 2716 S. 24th St., $1,900,000.
68112
8504 Operations Building LLC to Mainelli Mechanical Contractors Inc., 8504 N. 29th St., $735,000.
68132
Grandview Properties LLC to Paulsen Smith Properties LLC, 4822 Chicago St., $1,600,000.
Josta Investments LLC to Fairview Dundee LLC, 706 N. 50th St., $469,600.
68144
Jk Properties LLC to Cf Wright Street LLC, 14703 Wright St., $3,200,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68123
Holeyfield, Roy Sr. and Freddie M. Trust to Tulip Daycare II LLC, 10135 S. 25th, $437,000.
68128
Seechol Properties to MNPL LLC, 10748 Virginia Plaza, $345,000.
68138
Eagle Industries LLC to Hawkeye Trucking Co, 15263 Cooper St., $1,073,000.
