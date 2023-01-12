Ricketts not likely to face political fallout in 2024 despite Senate appointment by ally

When former Gov. Pete Ricketts declined to appoint himself to the U.S. Senate, he avoided a fraught political history.

Of the last nine governors nationally who appointed themselves to the Senate, eight failed to keep the seat in the next election.

But could there be any political peril in Ricketts being appointed to the Senate Thursday by the new governor he just helped get elected? Could that cause Ricketts any problems when he runs for the seat in 2024?

Not likely at all, said most political observers interviewed for this article.

“(Ricketts) will be elected, and he will serve in the United States Senate as long as he wants,” said Paul Landow, a longtime Democratic political operative in Omaha. “He’s experienced now, he’s very popular with Nebraska Republicans, he has the right profile for a Republican U.S. senator, and he has the money to run any kind of campaign he wants.”

Perhaps in another state, such an appointment could prove problematic, said UNO political scientist Randall Adkins. But not Nebraska.

Just given the current political landscape in the state — where Republicans have prevailed in every race for Senate and governor since 2006 — Adkins said he does not see either Senate seat leaving Republican hands anytime soon.

And Adkins said Ricketts has many political advantages, including a well-known name and the unlimited ability to fund his own campaign.

“Who wants to step into that?” Adkins said.

Gov. Jim Pillen’s appointment of Ricketts to the Senate has been anticipated almost from the moment U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse emerged in November as the likely president of the University of Florida.

Not long after, then-Gov. Ricketts announced that he would leave the appointment of the new senator to his successor as governor, Pillen. Ricketts later announced he would apply for the position.

But the appointment comes with some questionable optics.

Ricketts was a key supporter of Pillen's gubernatorial campaign. He campaigned for him. He donated $100,000 directly to Pillen's campaign. And Ricketts and his family gave more than $1.4 million to the political action committee that ran attack ads against Pillen's top opponents in the hotly contested GOP primary election.

Pillen repeatedly denied the selection was pre-determined and said Ricketts' campaign support played no role in the appointment.

If Pillen was looking for someone to keep the seat in GOP hands, Ricketts was in many ways the logical choice.

Serving as governor has long been a political recipe for success for those with Senate aspirations in Nebraska. In the last half-century, all four Nebraska governors who later decided to run for Senate were victorious — J.J. Exon, Bob Kerrey, Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Exon, Kerrey and Nelson were Democrats; Johanns was a Republican.

The last man who was appointed to a Senate seat in Nebraska, Republican David Karnes, did fail to win election in 1988.

But Karnes had never served in office before Gov. Kay Orr appointed him. And he did win a contested GOP primary before running into a political buzz saw in Kerrey, who was very popular at the time. (Kerrey, who left the office after two terms, didn't fare as well in a comeback Senate bid in 2012.)

John Cavanaugh, a former Democratic congressman from Omaha and longtime state political observer, said he didn’t see Ricketts as a Senate shoo-in in 2024.

Even though he was twice elected governor, Ricketts' political following is not very deep, Cavanaugh said. And Cavanaugh said a quality candidate from either party could exploit the politics of the appointment.

“It certainly doesn't look good to be appointed by someone who received a tremendous amount of money from the person he appoints,” Cavanaugh said.

Others weren’t so sure voters would connect those dots and find the appointment problematic.

“Do people just kind of shrug their shoulders and go, ‘OK’?” said Ryan Horn, a GOP political consultant from Omaha. “If Pete Ricketts does a good job in the Senate as people perceive it, and he works hard, there’s a good chance people might forget about (the appointment) in two years.”

Landow predicted voters will see the appointment as “no issue whatsoever.”

“I think anyone who knows anything about politics knows that favors are traded, and they would have assumed — rightly so — that Ricketts would be appointed,” Landow said.

But the biggest reason most said they expected Ricketts to prevail in 2024 is the current state of the Nebraska Democratic Party — which Kerrey recently described as “pathetic.”

Horn said it seemed Pillen barely had to campaign to win this fall's governor’s race over Democrat Carol Blood.

“The reason the seat is likely to stay in Republican hands is the Democratic Party doesn’t have a brand that appeals to most Nebraskans,” Horn said.

Adkins likewise noted that Republicans in Nebraska have recently been handily winning statewide. That can change, he said, but it would likely take time.

“Until we have a fundamental shift in the politics of Nebraska, I just don’t see Ricketts being beaten by a Democrat,” he said.

