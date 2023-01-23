Ricketts sworn in as Nebraska's newest senator

Former Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., was sworn in as a member of the U.S. Senate on Monday, officially taking the seat formerly held by former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse.

Ricketts' family, including his wife, Susanne Shore, watched from the Senate gallery as he was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris. New Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Ricketts to replace Sasse, who left to become president of the University of Florida.

“There is no higher honor than serving the people of Nebraska, and representing my fellow Nebraskans in the Senate is an incredible privilege,” Ricketts said in a statement released by his office.

The former governor was congratulated by Republicans and Democrats on the Senate floor. As is tradition, he was accompanied by Republican Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska as he walked down the main aisle and stood at the Senate dais to take the oath of office, according to the Associated Press.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, praised Ricketts' service in Nebraska and said the wealthy investor has "applied private sector savvy to the work of public administration with great effect."

"The people of Nebraska chose wisely in electing and reelecting Gov. Ricketts by huge margins, and their new governor chose wisely in sending his predecessor here to this chamber."

The ceremony was a final formality in Ricketts’ long journey to the U.S. Senate. Nebraska voters had denied him at the polls in 2006. The campaign of then-U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson, the incumbent Democrat, branded Ricketts as “Wall Street Pete” and defeated him by 28 percentage points, despite Ricketts pouring more than $12 million of his own money into the campaign.

After that loss, Ricketts remained active in state Republican politics and created a new image and political network that paved his path to success. He won the position of national committeeman for the Nebraska Republican Party. He invested heavily in legislative races, backing Republican candidates in races across the state. The statewide GOP popularity that Ricketts began building back then helped him win the governor’s race in 2014 and glide to reelection in 2018.

Ricketts heavily supported Pillen in his 2022 campaign for governor. Ricketts gave Pillen’s campaign $100,000 directly in January. And the outgoing governor, who was barred by term limits from seeking reelection, gave more than $1.4 million to a political action committee, Conservative Nebraska, that ran attack ads against Pillen’s main GOP challengers, Charles Herbster and Brett Lindstrom.

After Sasse emerged in November as the likely president of the University of Florida, Ricketts said he wouldn’t appoint himself to the Senate but would apply and leave the appointment to his successor. The appointee was widely expected to be Ricketts. Pillen’s eventual appointment of his predecessor and political supporter was applauded by many, but also drew criticism from Nebraska Democrats and some Republicans.

Pillen repeatedly denied his selection of Ricketts was predetermined, and has said Ricketts’ campaign support played no role in his appointment. Pillen went through a process of taking applications for the seat and interviewed nine applicants, but said Ricketts was “the person for the job” and the “very, very obvious choice.”

In announcing he would appoint Ricketts, Pillen said he had looked for someone who would represent the values and ideology important to Nebraskans, have a “servant’s heart” for public service and be a “God-fearing” person of “incredible faith.” Pillen said he also looked for someone who believes in fiscal accountability and less government and understands the importance of agriculture in Nebraska.

An election will be held in 2024 to fill the remaining two years of Sasse’s term. The seat now held by Ricketts will be up for election again in 2026. Pillen has said Ricketts assured him he would run in 2024.

“He’s committed to this seat, and he and Susanne are committed to winning elections for a minimum of 10 years,” Pillen said when he announced his appointment of Ricketts.

Ricketts said Monday that he's looking forward to working with Fischer and the rest of Nebraska's congressional delegation "to reduce taxes, defend our freedoms, expand trade partnerships for our ag producers, stand up to the Chinese Communist Party, strengthen our national defense, and make government work better.”

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

