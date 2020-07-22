How to see the comet NEOWISE in Nebraska before it's gone for 6,800 years

Meteorologist Dirk Petersen with the National Weather Service in Omaha said Wednesday that the returning moon could wash out viewing.

The northwest sky has experienced some clouds lately from storms to the west that made viewing in some areas less than ideal, he said.

The comet’s “not terribly high above the horizon, but any kind of clouds will make it pretty hard because it’s not the brightest thing,” he said.

The comet can be hard to spot until the last glow of sunset is gone and skies turn dark. Even then, it is not much brighter than surrounding stars, though its fuzzy head and tail are much larger than the surrounding stars.

According to NASA, comets are cosmic snowballs of frozen gases, rock and dust roughly the size of a small town.

When a comet’s orbit brings it close to the sun, it heats up and spews dust and gases into a giant glowing head larger than most planets.

The dust and gases form a tail that stretches away from the sun for millions of miles.

Comets may not be able to support life themselves, but they may have brought water and organic compounds — the building blocks of life —through collisions with Earth and other bodies in our solar system, NASA says.