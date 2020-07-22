How to see the comet NEOWISE in Nebraska before it's gone for 6,800 years

There’s still time to catch a glimpse of the comet that’s thrilling astronomers.
Comet NEOWISE made its closest approach to Earth on Wednesday, passing about 64 million miles from the planet, according to NASA.
You better take a look now because it has a long elliptical orbit, and once it’s gone, it won’t come back for about 6,800 years, NASA says.
The comet was discovered March 27 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission.
The comet is visible after dark in the northwestern sky, below the Big Dipper constellation. A good rule of thumb is that it’s about two fists, arms extended, below the Dipper, and slightly to the left.
Best viewing is away from city lights, but the comet is faint, and, while visible to the naked eye, it is best viewed with binoculars or a telescope.
Experts say the comet will be visible through Thursday night, but it's already fading. Its fading will become more rapid in the days to come as the comet recedes from both the Earth and the sun, according to Space.com.
Where skies were clear, the last couple of nights offered good viewing because the new moon on July 20 — when the moon was not visible — kept skies extra dark.
Meteorologist Dirk Petersen with the National Weather Service in Omaha said Wednesday that the returning moon could wash out viewing.
The northwest sky has experienced some clouds lately from storms to the west that made viewing in some areas less than ideal, he said.
The comet’s “not terribly high above the horizon, but any kind of clouds will make it pretty hard because it’s not the brightest thing,” he said.
The comet can be hard to spot until the last glow of sunset is gone and skies turn dark. Even then, it is not much brighter than surrounding stars, though its fuzzy head and tail are much larger than the surrounding stars.
According to NASA, comets are cosmic snowballs of frozen gases, rock and dust roughly the size of a small town.
When a comet’s orbit brings it close to the sun, it heats up and spews dust and gases into a giant glowing head larger than most planets.
The dust and gases form a tail that stretches away from the sun for millions of miles.
Comets may not be able to support life themselves, but they may have brought water and organic compounds — the building blocks of life —through collisions with Earth and other bodies in our solar system, NASA says.
Scientists know of about 3,700 comets, but there could be billions farther out orbiting the sun, NASA says.
