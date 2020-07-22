How to see the comet NEOWISE tonight in Nebraska before it's gone for 6,800 years

Meteorologist Dirk Petersen with the National Weather Service in Omaha said Wednesday the returning moon could wash out viewing.

He said clouds, too, will likely frustrate some star-gazers hoping for a glimpse Wednesday night.

"We're going to have some hit-or-miss clouds (Wednesday) evening," Petersen said. "It's not going to be completely widespread but could make for a not terribly great viewing experience (Wednesday evening)."

The northwest sky has experienced some clouds lately from storms to the west, he said.

The comet's "not terribly high above the horizon, but any kind of clouds will make it pretty hard because it's not the brightest thing," he said.

The comet can be hard to spot until the last glow of sunset is gone and skies turn dark. Even then, it is not much brighter than surrounding stars, though it's fuzzy head and tail are much larger than the surrounding stars.

According to NASA, comets are cosmic snowballs of frozen gases, rock and dust roughly the size of a small town.

When a comet's orbit brings it close to the sun, it heats up and spews dust and gases into a giant glowing head larger than most planets.