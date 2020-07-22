How to see the comet NEOWISE tonight in Nebraska before it's gone for 6,800 years

There's still time to catch a glimpse of the comet that's thrilling astronomers.
Comet NEOWISE makes its closest approach to Earth Wednesday , passing about 64 million miles from the planet, according to NASA.
You better take a look now because it has a long elliptical orbit, and once it's gone, it won't come back for about 6,800 years, NASA says.
The comet was discovered March 27 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission.
The comet is visible after dark in the northwestern sky, below the Big Dipper constellation. A good rule of thumb is that it's about two fists, arms extended, below the Dipper, and slightly to the left.
Best viewing is away from city lights, but the comet is faint, and while visible to the naked eye, it is best viewed with binoculars or a telescope.
The comet is already fading, and the fading will be more rapid in the days to come as the comet will recede from both the Earth and the sun, according to Space.com.
Where skies were clear, the last couple of days offered good viewing because the new moon on July 20 —when the moon was not visible —meant skies were extra dark.
Meteorologist Dirk Petersen with the National Weather Service in Omaha said Wednesday the returning moon could wash out viewing.
He said clouds, too, will likely frustrate some star-gazers hoping for a glimpse Wednesday night.
"We're going to have some hit-or-miss clouds (Wednesday) evening," Petersen said. "It's not going to be completely widespread but could make for a not terribly great viewing experience (Wednesday evening)."
The northwest sky has experienced some clouds lately from storms to the west, he said.
The comet's "not terribly high above the horizon, but any kind of clouds will make it pretty hard because it's not the brightest thing," he said.
The comet can be hard to spot until the last glow of sunset is gone and skies turn dark. Even then, it is not much brighter than surrounding stars, though it's fuzzy head and tail are much larger than the surrounding stars.
According to NASA, comets are cosmic snowballs of frozen gases, rock and dust roughly the size of a small town.
When a comet's orbit brings it close to the sun, it heats up and spews dust and gases into a giant glowing head larger than most planets.
The dust and gases form a tail that stretches away from the sun for millions of miles.
Comets may not be able to support life themselves, but they may have brought water and organic compounds — the building blocks of life — through collisions with Earth and other bodies in our solar system, NASA says.
Scientists know of about 3,700 comets, but there could be billions orbiting the sun, the agency says.
