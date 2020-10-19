Research underscores toll of human-engineered Missouri River on pallid sturgeon

“It’s a tough call,” he said. “It’s almost like it’s too late to go back.”

Ettleman’s ability to farm his bottomland has been hindered by high water and floods. Recurring flooding, he said, has destroyed the ecosystem along the river.

“There are no pheasants or quail or rabbits along the river anymore because of this reoccurring flooding,” he said. “It’s tough to see any balance right now, I can tell you that.”

But scientists say the best way to address the lower river’s tendency to flood is to return some of the width that was eliminated to make it suitable for barges. More designated room for the river will reduce the frequency and height of flooding, they say, which will give farmers more certainty and produce an environment healthier for the pallid sturgeon.

“If we improve the river in terms of flooding, it would help the pallid sturgeon and farmers,” said Gerald Mestl, a fisheries biologist and the retired Missouri River program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “We think we’re on the same side.”

Mestl estimated that the river has been forced into about half the space it used to occupy. If the channel’s capacity was doubled by purchasing land from willing sellers, he said, flooding would be reduced by 90%.