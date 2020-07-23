Sen. Wayne wins approval to allow Nebraska Legislature to debate police oversight board proposal

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature will at least debate the idea of requiring cities to set up citizen panels to provide oversight over police, an issue that arose during the riots and demonstrations following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha won approval Thursday to allow debate on his police oversight board proposal on a 32-4 vote.

With only 14 days left in the 2020 session, Wayne said he understands he may not have enough time to get the proposal through a public hearing and three rounds of debate and be passed. But, the Black legislator said, the Legislature needs to respond now, not next year, to demonstrate that it "cares" about the pleas to do something about instances of racial injustice involving law enforcement.

"The community I represent is looking for leadership on this issue," Wayne said. "I am asking permission to introduce a bill that my community is demanding."

Wayne needed to obtain a vote by 30 of the 49 state senators to suspend legislative rules to introduce his proposal. Under the rules, bills can — with only a couple of exceptions — be introduced during the first 10 days of a legislative session. Thursday was the 46th day.