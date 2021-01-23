 Skip to main content
$1 billion Mega Millions winner in Michigan, but 3 Nebraska tickets worth $10k
$1 billion Mega Millions winner in Michigan, but 3 Nebraska tickets worth $10k

Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1.05 billion jackpot

A patron, who did not want to give her name, shows the ticket she had just purchased for the Mega Millions lottery drawing at the lottery ticket vending kiosk in a Smoker Friendly store, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Cranberry Township, Pa. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has grown to $1 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing after more than four months without a winner.

 Keith Srakocic

The giant $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot that's been building since September will go to someone in Michigan — but Nebraskans still need to check their tickets.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi, the Michigan Lottery said. The odds of winning are 1 in 302 million.

But three tickets sold in Nebraska are worth $10,000 because they matched four of five white numbers plus the Mega Ball. Two were sold in Omaha.  The winning numbers were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24.

The winning tickets were sold at:

  • Casey's General Store at North 147th Street and West Maple Road, Omaha.
  • Hy-Vee supermarket, 14591 Stony Brook Blvd, Omaha.
  • Sackers, 105 S. First St., Hay Springs.

Nationally, Mega Million tickets worth $2 million were sold in North Carolina and Virginia, and tickets worth $1 million were sold in Florida (2), Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York (2) and Pennsylvania.

The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery’s next estimated jackpot is $20 million.

Friday night’s drawing came just two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions game would be $776.6 million before taxes.

This report includes information from the Associated Press.

sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer

