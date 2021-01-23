$1 billion Mega Millions winner in Michigan, but 3 Nebraska tickets worth $10k

The giant $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot that's been building since September will go to someone in Michigan — but Nebraskans still need to check their tickets.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi, the Michigan Lottery said. The odds of winning are 1 in 302 million.
But three tickets sold in Nebraska are worth $10,000 because they matched four of five white numbers plus the Mega Ball. Two were sold in Omaha. The winning numbers were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24.
The winning tickets were sold at:
- Casey's General Store at North 147th Street and West Maple Road, Omaha.
- Hy-Vee supermarket, 14591 Stony Brook Blvd, Omaha.
- Sackers, 105 S. First St., Hay Springs.
Nationally, Mega Million tickets worth $2 million were sold in North Carolina and Virginia, and tickets worth $1 million were sold in Florida (2), Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York (2) and Pennsylvania.
The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery’s next estimated jackpot is $20 million.
Friday night’s drawing came just two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.
The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions game would be $776.6 million before taxes.
This report includes information from the Associated Press.
