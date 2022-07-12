$1 million to fund UNL develop early warning of drought-fueled political instability

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will play a significant role in helping the U.S. military develop an early warning system for global political instability fueled by drought.

The National Drought Mitigation Center, based in UNL's School of Natural Resources, has received $1 million from the U.S. Defense Department to develop a method for forecasting drought hotspots.

Drought has contributed to violent conflicts globally, said Ross Miller, a UNL associate professor of political science who is assisting in the study. Miller pointed to the research that indicates drought worsened the civil wars in two African countries: in the Darfur region of Sudan and in Burundi. Research also has found, for example, that severe droughts, fueled by climate change, contributed to the "Arab Spring" protests and uprisings in the Mideast early 2010s.

"No society is immune from conflict," Miller said.

The drought tool is one part of a larger Defense Department effort to get ahead of brewing trouble spots.

"Drought is always a comparison to some normal, and there are places where we don’t have enough data to say what is normal,” said Mark Svoboda, drought center director and the UNL lead on the project. "In addition, the new normal seems to be a moving target these days."

Climate change is expected to worsen drought, which affects more people worldwide than any other natural hazard, according to the United Nations. The percentage of the world affected by drought has more than doubled in the last 40 years, according to the UN. The risk of instability is greater in those countries where there's little to no social safety net and families depend upon farming and gardening for their food. Water availability is also a concern.

UNL is developing a global composite drought indicator which uses multiples sources of information to assess weather, agricultural and sociological conditions in various regions. Among the pieces of information UNL will use: precipitation, soil moisture, evapotranspiration and the health of vegetation.

For global coverage, the team will use satellite-based remote-sensing capabilities to assess on-the-ground conditions. Not every country has extensive weather records and sophisticated weather agencies like the National Weather Service. Additionally, some don't freely share their weather data like the U.S. does.

Another aspect of the study is a given area's vulnerability to drought, Miller said.

"Some factors are obvious: wealthier areas have more resources to limit the impact of drought, and therefore less likely to see experience conflict due to drought," he said. "Similarly, areas more dependent on rainfall to irrigate crops and more dependent upon agriculture for income are more vulnerable to drought conditions.

"Some less obvious factors ... are variables like democracy and governance: More democratic states are less like to see a large drought-conflict linkage. Societies with a stronger rule of law — access to courts and lower corruption, for example — are less likely to experience conflict when hit with drought."

The drought center has an international reputation and worked extensively with various national and international agencies on drought. In the U.S. it is probably most visible through its weekly publication of the Drought Monitor, a map of drought conditions. (The latest version shows that about 75% of Nebraska is in some level of drought.)

The center has helped a number of countries better monitor their own risks for drought. Most recently, the center has worked with Brazil, South Korea and the Czech Republic.

In addition to Svoboda and Ross, others at UNL who are assisting with the Defense Department project include Tirthankar Roy, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, and Brian Wardlow, director of the Center for Advanced Land Management Information Technologies.

The grant is from the U.S. Air Force Weather Agency. Svoboda said the team expects to produce a prototype by early 2023.