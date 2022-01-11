12-year-old girl dies after being struck by Red Oak police cruiser

A 12-year-old girl died Monday night after being struck by police cruiser in Red Oak, Iowa, that was heading to an apartment fire.

The fatal crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa State Patrol identified the girl as Vana Marie Redd of Red Oak.

Investigators determined that Red Oak police officers were in emergency mode while responding to an apartment fire within the Red Oak city limits. Three patrol cars were northbound on North Broadway Street near the intersection with Joy Street about 7 p.m.

One of the vehicles struck the girl in the roadway. She sustained fatal injuries.

The Red Oak Community School District said school staff is "deeply saddened" by Redd's death.

"Our prayers go out to the child’s family and friends and everyone involved in this terrible tragedy," the district's statement reads. "Grief counselors will be available to support students and staff throughout the week. We are also compiling resources to help parents speak with their children about this loss."

Red Oak is about 50 miles southeast of Omaha.

