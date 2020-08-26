125 bison escape from Nebraska feedlot, resulting in 4 car crashes and unusual roundup

The bison escaped about 5 a.m., according to Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson. Officials were alerted to the escape, he said, when a semitrailer truck hit a bison near U.S. Highway 23 and F Road.

Five bison were hit and killed by vehicles in three separate crashes, according to the Kearney Hub.

A fourth vehicle hit a bison that already had been hit, said Lieutenant Jamie Tilson. There were no injuries in any of the crashes. One vehicle was totaled.

“We ask that motorists would slow down and drive carefully through the county,” Samuelson said. “Please do not approach the bison.”

If people see the animals, they are asked to contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office at 308-995-5692 and provide the location.

The Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon that it could take at least another day to locate all the bison. Deputies said a few had entered into neighboring Gosper County.

Cowboys with horses who would like to help assist with the roundup can contact the feedlot by texting 308-325-7692.

Samuelson said Wednesday morning that about 25 bison were in a pasture near the town of Atlanta, just south of Holdrege. A large number of bison were located heading south from the area of G Road, and others were seen as far south as U.S. Highways 6 and 34.