15 more Nebraska prison inmates test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another 15 state prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Thursday.

The inmates are housed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. Of 453 tests administered this week, 82 have returned positive so far, with a handful of tests still outstanding, officials said.

Prison officials have expanded the space used to isolate infected inmates, said Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. “By doing that, we hope to return the higher-security housing units to normal operations in the next day or so, thereby ending the facility-wide quarantine.”

Testing was initiated at the penitentiary on Aug. 28 when an inmate in a minimum security housing unit became positive. Following the diagnosis of additional cases, the entire facility was placed on quarantine.

Frakes said that because testing is an ongoing process, it is likely that additional COVID-19 cases will emerge.

“As in the community, this is a very fluid situation and we need to stay nimble to ever-changing circumstances," he said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.