16-year-old Nebraskan dies when car collides with semitrailer truck

A 16-year-old driver died Sunday when his vehicle collided with a semitrailer truck on U.S. Highway 81 east of Hastings.

Jordan Tol of Fairmont, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the semi, Mark Dreesen, 61, of Brockway, Montana, was not injured.

Investigators determined that Tol was westbound on County Road E in a 2003 Buick LeSabre about 9:45 a.m. Tol turned right onto Highway 81 and his car was struck on the driver's side door by a northbound 2016 Peterbilt semi.

Tol was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The village of Fairmont is about 44 miles east of Hastings.