17-year-old girl dies after single-car crash near Avoca, Iowa

A 17-year-old girl was killed Monday in a car crash east of Avoca, Iowa, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said.

The girl, whose name was being withheld so that officials could notify relatives, was the driver and only occupant in a 2005 Pontiac G6 that was westbound on Iowa Highway 83. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's deputies went to the crash site about 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a crash. They determined that the car had left the road, hit a utility pole and stopped in a farm field.

Avoca is about 45 miles northeast of Omaha.

