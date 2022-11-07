17-year-old girl dies in head-on collision in Columbus

A 17-year-old Nebraska girl died Sunday in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 30 in Columbus.

The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety reported that Taylor Norton, of Palmer, became the state's 225th traffic fatality of 2022. She was pronounced dead about 7 a.m. at the scene of the collision in an eastbound lane of Highway 30.

Columbus Police Department said officers had been looking for a vehicle reported to be westbound in an eastbound lane of Highway 30. Police received a report of a crash in the eastbound lane between a Chevrolet Sonic — driven by Norton — and a Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Charger was taken to the Columbus Community Hospital for treatment.