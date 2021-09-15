 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17-year-old Nebraska girl dies in 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Wood River
0 comments

17-year-old Nebraska girl dies in 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Wood River

A 17-year-old girl died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Wood River in east-central Nebraska. 

Carley Johnson of Doniphan, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 5:42 p.m. about five miles west of Wood River. 

Investigators determined that Johnson, a senior at Doniphan-Trumbull High School, was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima west on I-80 when it collided with the rear of a 2018 Ford F-350 that was stopped in the passing lane. The pickup truck was stopped because of backed-up traffic. 

The driver of the pickup, Brody Weinmann, 24, of Falls City, Nebraska, and his passenger, Payton Strahm, 22, of Sabetha, Kansas, were not injured. A preliminary investigation indicates traffic was slowed because of a hazardous materials cleanup for a fuel spill from an earlier rollover crash.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan sniper who helped British Army 'hunted down and executed by Taliban'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert