17-year-old who died in Cass County collision was Lincoln Pius X senior

The teenager who died Saturday after a collision near Eagle, Nebraska, will be remembered for her smile and "her ability to love and serve others," the principal at Lincoln Pius X High School said.
Tabitha Heftie, 17, a Pius X senior, was a passenger in a 2011 Nissan Altima that was involved in a two-vehicle collision at U.S. Highway 34 and Nebraska Highway 63 in Cass County.
Heftie, who was trapped in the car after the crash, was cut out of the vehicle and taken to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, where she died.
Pius Principal Tom Korta said Monday that several hundred faculty, classmates and friends of the family attended a Sunday afternoon Mass for the Heftie family, a service that also was made available through streaming. Grief counselors were available for students on Sunday afternoon and throughout the school day Monday, Korta said.
“Tabitha was a dear young lady who will be remembered for her ever-present smile and her ability to love and serve others. She was passionate about standing up for the underdog and she made a friend of everyone she encountered," Korta wrote in a statement sent to The World-Herald. "Tabitha was planning to be a nurse, which speaks volumes about her willingness to sacrifice self to help others. While we join her family in grieving her passing, we also know that we were all richly blessed to have had her in our lives.”
The 17-year-old driver of the Altima was ejected from the vehicle.
When Cass County sheriff's deputies arrived to the crash site, they found the Altima had come to rest on its front end against a telephone pole.
According to their investigation, authorities said the Nissan was heading south on Highway 63 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 34. The Charger collided with the Altima, shearing off the rear end of the vehicle.
The driver of the Charger, Macy Persinger, 18, of Eagle, and her passenger, Hunter Tucker, 18, of Ashland, were not injured.
