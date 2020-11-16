17-year-old who died in Cass County collision was Lincoln Pius X senior

The teenager who died Saturday after a collision near Eagle, Nebraska, will be remembered for her smile and "her ability to love and serve others," the principal at Lincoln Pius X High School said.

Tabitha Heftie, 17, a Pius X senior, was a passenger in a 2011 Nissan Altima that was involved in a two-vehicle collision at U.S. Highway 34 and Nebraska Highway 63 in Cass County.

Heftie, who was trapped in the car after the crash, was cut out of the vehicle and taken to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, where she died.

Pius Principal Tom Korta said Monday that several hundred faculty, classmates and friends of the family attended a Sunday afternoon Mass for the Heftie family, a service that also was made available through streaming. Grief counselors were available for students on Sunday afternoon and throughout the school day Monday, Korta said.