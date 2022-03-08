19-year-old dies after two-vehicle crash in Lincoln

A 19-year-old man died of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday night near 70th and Holdrege Streets in Lincoln.
About 8:40 p.m., Lincoln police said, Kolby Elliott was driving a Nissan Maxima north on 70th Street toward Holdrege Street. George Skorohod, 82, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck, was on 70th, facing south and waiting to turn left onto Holdrege. Witnesses said Elliott's car entered the intersection at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming southbound lanes, where the car hit the front of Skorohod's pickup.
Both Elliott and Skorohod had Lincoln addresses, a Lincoln police spokesman said.
Elliott was taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he died at the hospital about two hours later.
