 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

19-year-old dies after two-vehicle crash in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

A 19-year-old man died of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday night near 70th and Holdrege Streets in Lincoln.

About 8:40 p.m., Lincoln police said, Kolby Elliott was driving a Nissan Maxima north on 70th Street toward Holdrege Street. George Skorohod, 82, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck, was on 70th, facing south and waiting to turn left onto Holdrege. Witnesses said Elliott's car entered the intersection at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming southbound lanes, where the car hit the front of Skorohod's pickup. 

Both Elliott and Skorohod had Lincoln addresses, a Lincoln police spokesman said.

Elliott was taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he died at the hospital about two hours later.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian woman refugees are showered with flowers on International Women's Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert