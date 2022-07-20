 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19-year-old from Sioux City killed in crash east of Lexington

  • Updated
A 19-year-old woman from Sioux City, Iowa, was fatally injured when she was thrown from an SUV as it rolled on Interstate 80 east of Lexington, Nebraska.

The crash occurred before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday about halfway between Lexington and Overton, said Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody. 

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that a 2000 Ford Explorer was eastbound when its rear tire blew and the driver overcorrected, Moody said. The SUV entered the median and rolled.

Emma Kerr, who was sleeping in the back seat and wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected, Moody said. 

Kerr ended up in the westbound lane of traffic but wasn't hit by any vehicles, the sheriff said. She was flown by medical helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where she died. 

The 16-year-old driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Lexington Regional Health Center in Lexington to be treated for her injuries.

Westbound I-80 traffic was backed up for a little over an hour after the crash, Moody said.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

