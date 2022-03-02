 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19-year-old Lincoln man dies and his uncle is injured when motorcycles collide

A 19-year-old man died and his 36-year-old uncle was seriously injured Tuesday after two motorcycles collided in southeast Lincoln. 

William Schnakenberg of Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene, a Lincoln police spokesman said.

Investigators determined that Schnakenberg was among three motorcyclists heading north on South 70th Street approaching Stevens Ridge Road about 5 p.m. His Honda CBR motorcycle was passing the other two motorcycles when it collided with the Victory VX4 motorcycle ridden by his uncle, Bryan Schnakenberg of Lincoln. 

The Honda left the roadway and hit a fence, ejecting William Schnakenberg. Bryan Schnakenberg also was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital with serious injuries.

Police said both men were wearing helmets. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

