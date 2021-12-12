 Skip to main content
19-year-old man dies after being struck by pickup truck near Springfield
19-year-old man dies after being struck by pickup truck near Springfield

A 19-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Sunday near Springfield, Nebraska. 

Capt. Brian Richards of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family. 

The incident occurred about 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of 132nd and Main Streets, Richards said. The 19-year-old man was in a Ford pickup truck with two 18-year-old men when he exited the vehicle. 

Investigators are trying to determine how the 19-year-old came to be struck by the pickup, the spokesman said. Springfield Fire and Rescue, Papillion Fire and Rescue, and a LifeNet medical helicopter responded to the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

