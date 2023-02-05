Services will be held Monday for a 19-year-old Schuyler man who died last week in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska.

Jeyco Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday on Nebraska Highway 15 near rural Clarkson, according to a statement from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. A funeral Mass for Gonzalez will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Schuyler.

Investigators said Gonzalez was driving a Toyota SUV northbound on Highway 15 about 3 p.m. when he turned west to 822nd Road. The SUV turned into the path of a southbound pickup truck driven by Tyler Regan, 24, of O'Neill, Nebraska. Gonzalez was ejected from the SUV.

Regan, who was wearing a seatbelt, was extricated from the wreckage and taken to a West Point hospital. He was later flown to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha with severe injuries.

The collision caused the front transaxle of the SUV to detach from the frame before ending up in a ditch. Both vehicles were destroyed in the high speed impact.