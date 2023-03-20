A 19-year-old Gering, Nebraska, woman died Sunday following a two-vehicle crash about 20 miles south of Chadron.

Autumn Elsen was pronounced dead at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. Ross Grant, 47, of Alliance, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

Investigators determined that Elsen was northbound on U.S. Highway 385 between Chadron and Hemingford in a Pontiac Grand Prix about noon MDT. The Pontiac was attempting to pass another vehicle when Elsen reportedly overcorrected and struck a southbound GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Grant, who was ejected from his vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to a Chadron hospital before being flown to Scottsbluff, the spokesman said. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.