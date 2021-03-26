2 men killed in head-on crash near York

Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 34 just east of York, Nebraska.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Wednesday, York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said. A westbound 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by Danny Foster, 68, of Gresham, Nebraska, crossed the center line of the highway near Road M and collided head-on with an eastbound 1990 GMC Sierra driven by Melvin Preslicka, 73, of York. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, Vrbka said.

The sheriff said it's not known why the Caravan crossed into the eastbound lanes, but alcohol use is being investigated as a factor.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the Sheriff's Office said.

Highway 34 was closed for little over an hour after the crash.

This report includes material from the York News-Times.