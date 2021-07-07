2 people die in crashes on Nebraska roads

Two people were killed Tuesday in crashes on Nebraska roads.

A 78-year-old man from Missouri Valley, Iowa, died after his pickup truck ran into the back of a semitrailer truck in Blair. And a 58-year-old woman from Broken Bow died after a head-on collision about 20 miles east of Broken Bow.

In the Blair crash, which occurred about 11:40 a.m., a semi that was eastbound on Washington Street was stopped at a red light at the intersection with 10th Street, said Blair Police Capt. Travis Lyon.

A pickup driven by Dennis Showers, which also was eastbound, crashed into the rear of the semi. Showers, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not wearing a seat belt, Lyon said.

Witnesses said the pickup truck was traveling the speed limit, and there was no indication Showers was distracted. It's not known whether Showers had a medical condition that led to the crash, Lyon said.

​The Blair Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the carrier enforcement division of the Nebraska State Patrol. All lights on the semi were working, Lyon said.