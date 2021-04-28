2 people killed, child injured in crash near Holdrege

Two people were killed and a child was injured in a crash near Holdrege, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

At about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, the patrol said, a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was westbound on U.S. Highway 6 four miles west of Holdrege when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Dodge Grand Caravan.

The driver of the Silverado, Dylan Skeen, 29, of Holdrege, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Grand Caravan, Kerri Bernstrauch, 36, also of Holdrege, was pronounced dead at the scene. A child passenger in the minivan first was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and then flown to an Omaha hospital for further treatment of serious injuries.

The people in the minivan were wearing seat belts, but Skeen was not restrained, the patrol said. The crash remains under investigation.

Holdrege is 30 miles southwest of Kearney in south-central Nebraska.