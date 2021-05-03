20-year-old Lincoln man killed when motorcycle hits SUV

A 20-year-old man died Sunday when the 2007 Yamaha motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV in southwest Lincoln.

Garet Darnall of Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene, a Lincoln police spokeswoman said. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Lake Road and North 38th Street.

Investigators determined that a 2019 Buick Enclave was eastbound on Pine Lake Road and turned north onto 38th Street when Darnall's westbound motorcycle hit the back end of the SUV.

The 41-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.