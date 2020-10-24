20201025_new_briefs_merged

NEBRASKA
One Dead, two badly hurt in Gage County crash
A fire in Gage County killed one person and critically injured two early Saturday morning, the State Fire Marshal Agency reported.
Names were withheld Saturday afternoon while relatives were notified. The agency called the blaze accidental and reported that it was caused by a propane leak in the house in Filley.
The marshal’s press release said firefighters found the house “fully involved” in the fire. Two people inside the house got out and were flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, but first responders pronounced the third occupant dead at the scene.
The Gage County Attorney’s Office called for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.
The initial reports of the fire were made about midnight. — Rick Ruggles
Jefferson County man dies following vehicle crash
A Jefferson County man has died following a vehicle accident north of Diller, Nebraska, about 3 p.m. Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office there.
Howard Behrends, 78, was killed in a head-on collision. He was taken to Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury for treatment and transferred to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.
Linda Behrends, 71, also of Diller, was driving the Buick Lucerne and failed to stop at a stop sign before Desiree Kunzman, 33, of Hadom, Kansas, struck the car head-on in a Kia Soul. Authorities said air bags deployed, and Kunzman was confirmed to be wearing a seat belt. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected to be involved
Kunzman was transported to the Beatrice Community Hospital, and Linda Behrends was taken to Jefferson Community Health & Life. — Nick McConnell
12-year-old North Platte girl dies after collision
NORTH PLATTE — A 12-year-old North Platte girl has died from injuries she suffered when a car in which she was riding collided with a semitrailer truck.
Ellie Siegel’s death was confirmed Thursday by St. Patrick Catholic High School Principal Matt Irish, the North Platte Telegraph reports. The girl was a student in the city’s Catholic schools.
Police said she was taken to a hospital in Omaha after Tuesday morning’s crash.
The driver, a 15-year-old girl with a permit allowing her to drive unaccompanied by an adult to and from school, complained of being in pain after the crash but was not taken to the local hospital. — AP
Lincoln Airport moves forward on terminal
LINCOLN — Lincoln Airport officials want to raise taxes to pay for a $44 million terminal renovation and expansion.
The last time the Airport Authority used its authority to levy a property tax was in 1986. But the officials said they believe now is the time to do so again to pay for what they consider to be much-needed upgrades to the 46-year-old terminal, The Lincoln Journal-Star reports.
Executive Director David Haring said that over the past couple of years, as passenger numbers grew, the airport was “starting to run into some actual, tangible problems in the terminal,” especially in the early morning. That included passengers missing flights because of backups in the security lines and planes showing up and having to wait for gates to open.
Other facets of the project include moving food and beverage services to the secure side of the passenger area, consolidating airline ticket counters on the first floor and adding gates. The project also includes adding about 35,000 square feet to the existing 58,000-square-foot building.
Chad Lay, the airport’s director of planning and development, said construction would start next year, likely in April or May, and take approximately 14-18 months to complete. The board would institute the property tax beginning in 2022. — AP
IOWA
Murder trial of man in toddler’s death is delayed
SIOUX CITY — The murder trial for a 24-year-old Sioux City man charged with killing his girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter has been pushed back to next summer.
A judge on Wednesday agreed to continue Tayvon Davis’ trial to July 13, the Sioux City Journal reported. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to the continuation.
Davis’ trial had been set to start next week. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment in the 2018 death. — AP
