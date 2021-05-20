2021 Burwell High graduate dies in crash in central Nebraska

A recent graduate of Burwell High School died and another teenager was injured early Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash in central Nebraska.

Colton Dawe, 18, of Burwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Nebraska State Patrol said. A passenger, Austin Thompson, 15, a sophomore at Burwell High, was taken to Valley County Health System in Ord with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Darrin Max, superintendent of Burwell Public Schools, said Thursday that district officials feel bad for the families and Burwell High students. "We just hope the kids can get through this sad time," he said.

Investigators determined that Dawe was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound on Nebraska Highway 91 when he failed to stop at a T-intersection with U.S. Highway 183. The SUV went through the intersection and struck a large tree.

Seat belts were not in use, a patrol spokesman said.

Thompson began walking east on Highway 91 to seek help, the spokesman said.

