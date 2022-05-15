2022 All Eastern Academic Team features 24 high achievers

Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All Eastern Academic Team.

FIRST TEAM

Adam Algahimi

Lincoln Southeast

Parents: Bouchra and Abdella Algahimi

Class rank: no rank out of 583

Test score: 35 ACT

College: UNL; mechanical engineering and math

Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; speech team captain; Kiewit Scholar; Nebraska Centers for Materials and NanoScience internship; speech state qualifier in extemporaneous; National lSpeech and Debate Association Academic All-American

Allie Dingfield

Blair

Parents: Scott and Terri Dingfield

Class rank: 1 out of 148

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Missouri Science and Technology; mechanical engineering

Accomplishments: National Honor Society second vice president; alto saxophone section leader in band; All-State Band; Presidential Scholars candidate; letter in cross country and soccer; Outstanding Spanish Student of the Year at school; two superior alto saxophone ratings at solo contest

Sophia Heinrich

Lincoln Southwest

Parents: Chris and Julie Heinrich

Class rank: no rank out of 572

Test score: 35 ACT

College: UNL Raikes School; mechanical engineering

Accomplishments: Student council general member; swim team captain; varsity tennis; member of the swim and dive state champion team in 2019 and 2022 and state runner-up team in 2020 and 2021; junior varsity tennis No. 1 doubles city champion in 2019; first-chair cellist; member of Youth Leadership Lincoln-Cohort 23

Isaac Herink

Fremont Bergan

Parents: Tom Herink and Rebecca Herink

Class rank: 4 out of 32

Test score: 1540 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign; electrical engineering

Accomplishments: Student body president two years; football captain two years; math club founder; school's student of the semester fall of senior year; all-state honorable mention football; Cornhusker Boys State; Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award

Neeraj Kadubandi

Lincoln East

Parents: Madhu Midathada and Srinivas Kadubandi

Class rank: no rank out of 555

Test score: 35 ACT

College: Johns Hopkins; public health

Accomplishments: Biology club co-president; junior class treasurer; two-time National Science Bowl qualifier; sixth at FBLA nationals in marketing; Science Olympiad state gold medalist; two-time Young Nebraska Scientist Research Program participant; We the People state champion

Lena Lankas

Lincoln East

Parents: Nanette Gingery and Ed Lankas

Class rank: no rank out of 555

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1520 SAT

College: UNL Raikes School; computer science, mathematics and business

Accomplishments: Captain of dance team; Universal Dance Association All-American; eight-time UDA national finalist, placing sixth in 2022; Nebraska Young Artist Award; YoungLife Leader (volunteer and mentor middle schoolers); We The People state champion and national participant; student council treasurer; Lincoln East Shining Star Award for Outstanding Freshman and school ambassador

Ian Meyer

Lincoln East

Parents: Bruce and Jesus Meyer

Class rank: no rank out of 555

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: undecided; statistics and data science

Accomplishments: Mathcounts head coach at Moore Middle School; Science Bowl team captain; Scott Scholar (the most prestigious scholarship awarded by the University of Nebraska); 2022 Nebraska Regional Science Bowl Champion; 2021 We the People state champion; Lincoln East senior violin soloist; NCPA Academic All-State for cross country

Amelia Schwensen

Lincoln Southwest

Parents: Christy and Corey Schwensen

Class rank: no rank out of 572

Test score: 34 ACT

College: UNL; philosophy/pre-law

Accomplishments: Student council executive board/historian; National Honor Society president; president of Hive Helpers (club aimed at preserving and restoring habitat for native bees/pollinators); speech octo finalist at NSDA and NIETOC tournaments in extemporaneous and oratory; percussion section leader; track/field; cross country; debate; Science Olympiad state gold and silver medalist

Clarissa Tan

Lincoln East

Parents: Jianing Sun, Li Tan

Class rank: no rank out of 555

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1540 SAT; Nat. Merit

College: Yale; global affairs and design

Accomplishments: Debate policy team captain; founding member of DREAM EQUAL; placed 33rd of 418 at NSDA policy debate nationals; two-time policy state champion; National Council of Teachers of English certificate of superior writing; Scholastic Art and Writing Awards; Le Grand Concours Level 4: gold; All-State Orchestra four times; Presidential Scholars candidate

Becca Walker

Lincoln North Star

Parents: Mark and Judy Walker

Class rank: no rank out of 577

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UCLA; neuroscience

Accomplishments: Dazzlers dance team social captain; honor roll with highest distinction all eligible semesters; academic letter and pins; AP Capstone Diploma candidate; AP Scholar

Nick Wayman

Blair

Parents: Greg and Bridget Wayman

Class rank: 1 out of 148

Test score: 35 ACT

College: UNL; chemical engineering

Accomplishments: National Honor Society second vice president; Quiz Bowl captain; placed 28th out of 17,000 teams in world at 2019 First Tech Challenge World Championships; third in Class B 4 X 800m at state track; one of two math tutors at school; volunteered more than 300 hours at Washington Country Recycling Center

Samuel Vrana

Wahoo Neumann

Parents: Jeremy and Lisa Vrana

Class rank: no rank out of 42

Test scores: 33 ACT, 1470 SAT; Nat. Merit

College: UNL; chemical engineering

Accomplishments: FFA chapter president; football and wrestling captain; fifth at state wrestling; first place in state FFA farm & agribusiness management; member of state silver award FFA parliamentary procedure team; four-time NCPA Academic All-State in three sports; outstanding performance award for clarinet choir at district music contest

SECOND TEAM