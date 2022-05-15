2022 All Eastern Academic Team features 24 high achievers

Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All Eastern Academic Team.
FIRST TEAM
Adam Algahimi
Lincoln Southeast
Parents: Bouchra and Abdella Algahimi
Class rank: no rank out of 583
Test score: 35 ACT
College: UNL; mechanical engineering and math
Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; speech team captain; Kiewit Scholar; Nebraska Centers for Materials and NanoScience internship; speech state qualifier in extemporaneous; National lSpeech and Debate Association Academic All-American
Allie Dingfield
Blair
Parents: Scott and Terri Dingfield
Class rank: 1 out of 148
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Missouri Science and Technology; mechanical engineering
Accomplishments: National Honor Society second vice president; alto saxophone section leader in band; All-State Band; Presidential Scholars candidate; letter in cross country and soccer; Outstanding Spanish Student of the Year at school; two superior alto saxophone ratings at solo contest
Sophia Heinrich
Lincoln Southwest
Parents: Chris and Julie Heinrich
Class rank: no rank out of 572
Test score: 35 ACT
College: UNL Raikes School; mechanical engineering
Accomplishments: Student council general member; swim team captain; varsity tennis; member of the swim and dive state champion team in 2019 and 2022 and state runner-up team in 2020 and 2021; junior varsity tennis No. 1 doubles city champion in 2019; first-chair cellist; member of Youth Leadership Lincoln-Cohort 23
Isaac Herink
Fremont Bergan
Parents: Tom Herink and Rebecca Herink
Class rank: 4 out of 32
Test score: 1540 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign; electrical engineering
Accomplishments: Student body president two years; football captain two years; math club founder; school's student of the semester fall of senior year; all-state honorable mention football; Cornhusker Boys State; Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award
Neeraj Kadubandi
Lincoln East
Parents: Madhu Midathada and Srinivas Kadubandi
Class rank: no rank out of 555
Test score: 35 ACT
College: Johns Hopkins; public health
Accomplishments: Biology club co-president; junior class treasurer; two-time National Science Bowl qualifier; sixth at FBLA nationals in marketing; Science Olympiad state gold medalist; two-time Young Nebraska Scientist Research Program participant; We the People state champion
Lena Lankas
Lincoln East
Parents: Nanette Gingery and Ed Lankas
Class rank: no rank out of 555
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1520 SAT
College: UNL Raikes School; computer science, mathematics and business
Accomplishments: Captain of dance team; Universal Dance Association All-American; eight-time UDA national finalist, placing sixth in 2022; Nebraska Young Artist Award; YoungLife Leader (volunteer and mentor middle schoolers); We The People state champion and national participant; student council treasurer; Lincoln East Shining Star Award for Outstanding Freshman and school ambassador
Ian Meyer
Lincoln East
Parents: Bruce and Jesus Meyer
Class rank: no rank out of 555
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: undecided; statistics and data science
Accomplishments: Mathcounts head coach at Moore Middle School; Science Bowl team captain; Scott Scholar (the most prestigious scholarship awarded by the University of Nebraska); 2022 Nebraska Regional Science Bowl Champion; 2021 We the People state champion; Lincoln East senior violin soloist; NCPA Academic All-State for cross country
Amelia Schwensen
Lincoln Southwest
Parents: Christy and Corey Schwensen
Class rank: no rank out of 572
Test score: 34 ACT
College: UNL; philosophy/pre-law
Accomplishments: Student council executive board/historian; National Honor Society president; president of Hive Helpers (club aimed at preserving and restoring habitat for native bees/pollinators); speech octo finalist at NSDA and NIETOC tournaments in extemporaneous and oratory; percussion section leader; track/field; cross country; debate; Science Olympiad state gold and silver medalist
Clarissa Tan
Lincoln East
Parents: Jianing Sun, Li Tan
Class rank: no rank out of 555
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1540 SAT; Nat. Merit
College: Yale; global affairs and design
Accomplishments: Debate policy team captain; founding member of DREAM EQUAL; placed 33rd of 418 at NSDA policy debate nationals; two-time policy state champion; National Council of Teachers of English certificate of superior writing; Scholastic Art and Writing Awards; Le Grand Concours Level 4: gold; All-State Orchestra four times; Presidential Scholars candidate
Becca Walker
Lincoln North Star
Parents: Mark and Judy Walker
Class rank: no rank out of 577
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UCLA; neuroscience
Accomplishments: Dazzlers dance team social captain; honor roll with highest distinction all eligible semesters; academic letter and pins; AP Capstone Diploma candidate; AP Scholar
Nick Wayman
Blair
Parents: Greg and Bridget Wayman
Class rank: 1 out of 148
Test score: 35 ACT
College: UNL; chemical engineering
Accomplishments: National Honor Society second vice president; Quiz Bowl captain; placed 28th out of 17,000 teams in world at 2019 First Tech Challenge World Championships; third in Class B 4 X 800m at state track; one of two math tutors at school; volunteered more than 300 hours at Washington Country Recycling Center
Samuel Vrana
Wahoo Neumann
Parents: Jeremy and Lisa Vrana
Class rank: no rank out of 42
Test scores: 33 ACT, 1470 SAT; Nat. Merit
College: UNL; chemical engineering
Accomplishments: FFA chapter president; football and wrestling captain; fifth at state wrestling; first place in state FFA farm & agribusiness management; member of state silver award FFA parliamentary procedure team; four-time NCPA Academic All-State in three sports; outstanding performance award for clarinet choir at district music contest
SECOND TEAM