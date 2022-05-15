2022 All State academic honorees are soaring into the future

Getting top grades and into the college of your choice can be hard work.

But the nine members of The World-Herald’s 2022 All State Academic Team have found plenty of time for fun, too. They loved to dance and play in the band or on an athletic team, and one possibly found his calling announcing high school games.

Now they are ready to take on a new challenge, for many far away from home.

Learn more about our scholars and their big dreams for the future.

Isabella Cao

Kearney: 1 out of 350; 36 ACT, 1570 SAT

Parents: Haishi Cao and Yue Liu

College, planned degree: Harvard; government

Scholarships: UNL regents; National Merit finalist

High school contribution that makes you most proud? This year, another student and I piloted a student diversity board at Kearney High. Not only did the board give a chance for students to make their voices heard and feel better about themselves, but there’s also endless possibilities as to where we could go in terms of future projects.

Teacher who made biggest impact? My FBLA adviser, Mrs. Allison. I’ve known her ever since freshman year, and she’s instilled in me a great work ethic and growth mentality! As I’ve gone from a clueless 14-year-old to a state officer, national council member and small-business owner, she’s been by my side every step of the way with encouragement and advice.

Class that changed the path of your life? Taking my first three AP courses (World History, Literature, American History) really sparked my interest in the social sciences as a major now. I used to be such a STEM nerd (and honestly I still am), but those classes helped me see history and language as more than just memorizing random dates and characters.

Something surprising about you? My first job was selling slime online back when that was a trend in 2018!

Favorite thing to do away from school? I love sandbox and tabletop gaming! My favorites to play on weekends are Dungeons and Dragons or modded/server-based Minecraft.

If you could travel anywhere, where would you go? Anywhere with good beaches and interesting ecology or history to learn from. Some of the top on my bucket list now are Hawaii, Japan and Florida.

What you wish you'd known as a freshman? Upperclassmen don’t exist to gatekeep activities or experiences — in fact, we’re much more concerned about who’ll keep the flame burning in our organizations once we’ve graduated! There’s no need to “stay in your lane” during high school, and the more new things you try, the more likely it is you’ll find something you’ll really love to do in the future.

What you'll remember most about high school? For sure the people! My extracurriculars, band in particular, have been so great about bringing students with completely different plans and backgrounds together. I’m excited to catch up with everyone in a few years and see where we’ve all gone.

Where you see yourself in 20 years? I can definitely see myself working in either international relations or diplomacy! I plan on getting a graduate degree after I finish college and living near an urban area where I can do my job the best with my family.

Factors in choosing your college? The dining halls serve waffles in the shape of the college seal, the buildings look like Hogwarts, and I’ve heard the late-night dorm conversations are legendary! On a more serious note, I was so blown away by the variety of classes offered, as well as the flexibility in what you choose to concentrate in. Combined with the amount of student diversity, extracurriculars and city life in Boston, I really felt like I was committing to an experience rather than a degree or certification when choosing Harvard.

How to address some of the challenges facing young adults? I’m a firm believer that a majority of people have good intentions at heart and can contribute to a successful society. As such, many of the issues facing our generation can be solved by embracing difficult conversations and perspectives, empowering individuals to be advocates for themselves, and acknowledging past mistakes to pave the way for positive change. We can fight ignorance with education, hate with hope and destruction with the resources to build a better future united.

Clarissa Tan

Lincoln East: no rank out of 555; 35 ACT, 1540 SAT

Parents: Jianing Sun, Li Tan

College: Yale; global affairs and design

Scholarships: National Merit finalist

High school contribution that makes you most proud? I did policy debate for four years with the same partner, who was also one of my best friends. We won state champion two times in a row, becoming the first women in Nebraska to ever do so!

Teacher who made biggest impact? Del Whitman, my orchestra director since sixth grade. He emphasized collaboration and teamwork, and challenged me with leadership positions. His clear passion for music and strong student support made orchestra some of the best times ever.

Class that changed the path of your life? I really enjoyed all four years of French because it opened up my curiosity toward international cultures/languages. Also, French food is délicieuse.

Something surprising about you? According to my friends, I have a poor ability to detect sarcasm.

Favorite thing to do away from school? I love ice skating with my friends! There’s just something about the breeze across the rink, the disco lights and Olivia Rodrigo’s background music that makes me feel magically free.

If you could travel anywhere, where would you go? Ever since reading Percy Jackson in elementary school, I’ve dreamed of going to Greece! It’s full of fascinating mythology, history and culture, as well as breathtaking coastal scenery.

What you wish you'd known as a freshman? Relax! Everyone makes high school out to be a bigger deal than it actually is. I’m glad I invested my time in activities I was actually passionate about, but freshman me definitely had a guilty conscience when it came to having fun.

What you'll remember most about high school? Debate tournaments: long nights with kids in fancy suits, eating concession-stand pizza, desperately typing at 150 WPM whilst hunched over our laptops.

Where you see yourself in 20 years? Hopefully working as a foreign ambassador in human rights, traveling across the world and meeting new people! I will be accompanied by my future cats, Mushi and Miso.

Factors in choosing your college? International opportunities/global networking were super important to me, as well as a vibrant, artsy student community. Everyone I met during campus visit was incredibly humble, chill and quirky in their own way. Bonus: Yale looks like Hogwarts.

How to address some of the challenges facing young adults? I think the most effective solution would be a combination of demands from social grassroots movements with policy reform. One solution won’t fix all, but to start, we should at least invest seriously in clean/green energy, switch to restorative justice and shift conflict resolution away from arms use.

Caden Carlson

Aurora: no rank out of 90; 35 ACT

Parents: Chad and Yvonne Carlson

College: Wichita State; aerospace engineering

Scholarships: Wichita State Gore and Wallace; Hamilton Community Foundation Bud Pence Memorial and Mather Memorial

High school contribution that makes you most proud? I am most proud of my service to Future Business Leaders of America, serving two years as a state officer. I’ve learned important skills that have shaped who I am today.

Teacher who made biggest impact? Pam Emahizer was the first teacher to recognize that sometimes I think differently, and she was always there to help. Mrs. Emahizer also developed my character using her perfect mixture of strictness and kindness.

Class that changed the path of your life? I took college calculus as a junior, and it was by far one of my most challenging classes to date. This challenge was welcomed, though, and it only deepened my love for math and how it is applied in the world.

Something surprising about you? I am a research engineer intern at the Grain Weevil Corp., where I have built and programmed a color-coded depth camera from a Microsoft Kinect device.

Your favorite thing to do away from school? I enjoy spending time working and relaxing at our family ranch on the Platte River. There’s just about everything to do from shooting trap to moving cattle. The fresh air is a perfect way to end a long day.

If you could travel anywhere, where would you go? If I could travel anywhere, I’d go to the International Space Station because of its profound and unique views. The ability to experience zero gravity would also just be plain awesome.

What you wish you'd known as a freshman? Work hard but also don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are people out there who want to help you, so let them, and you’ll find relief along with success.

What you'll remember most about high school? I will remember all the people who helped me get to where I am today. There are too many to count, but without my teachers, family and friends I wouldn’t be the same person.

Where you see yourself in 20 years? I see myself as an innovator and leader in whatever path I choose. Currently, that path appears to be headed to the spaceflight industry, but this could change as my goals and purpose change.

Factors in choosing your college? I was looking for somewhere that fits my academic ambition well and also allowed for lots of work-based learning. Wichita State checks all those boxes and has a beautiful campus. Signing to the track team is just the cherry on top.

How to address some of the challenges facing young adults? I believe that our generation can flip the script and bring purpose back into our world. Finding our purpose in work, family and life in general will bring greater joy and effective problem solving. Once this is accomplished, increasingly difficult problems can be overcome.

Anne Rogers

Omaha North: 2 out of 443; 36 ACT

Parents: Sara and James Rogers

College: University of Oklahoma; biochemistry with minors in anthropology and education

Scholarships: University of Oklahoma National Merit finalist; UNO regents; UNL regents; University of Louisville National Scholars Award; Creighton University Magis; Omaha North High Foundation Dwight and Marleen Morgan Memorial Scholarship

High school contribution that makes you most proud? I have been on Omaha North High's newspaper, The North Star, since sophomore year. I have taken on multiple leadership roles on staff, and it has been an amazing way to grow my leadership skills and explore my passion for journalism.

Teacher who made biggest impact? My newspaper adviser, Shelby Schmidt. She is one of the kindest and most supportive people I know, and you can see how passionate she is about what she does.

Class that changed the path of your life? Definitely journalism my freshman year. I only took it because I needed another elective to fill an empty block in my schedule, but as soon as the class started, I absolutely loved it. I met some amazing friends, and I have even won awards for my work in our publication.

Something surprising about you? I broke my femur skiing!

Your favorite thing to do away from school? I love going to the gym. I try to go whenever I'm not busy with my friends or schoolwork.

If you could travel anywhere, where would you go? I would love to visit Venice before it sinks.

What you wish you'd known as a freshman? I wish I had known that it's OK to disappoint people sometimes. It's impossible to make everyone happy all the time, and internalizing it when you can't is really unhealthy.

What you'll remember most about high school? I'll definitely remember my friends more than anything else.

Where you see yourself in 20 years? I see myself either conducting research or working as a cardiovascular perfusionist.

Factors in choosing your college? Financial aid was definitely the biggest factor. When I found out that I was a National Merit finalist, I was so excited, because it meant that I could receive enormous scholarships from schools. The University of Oklahoma gives an amazing scholarship to all National Merit finalists, and they also have fantastic programs in the sciences.

How to address some of the challenges facing young adults? One of the biggest challenges facing young adults today is a lack of science literacy. To remedy this, we should be increasing the quality of science education in early elementary education and focusing on critical analysis and understanding statistics in higher levels.

Scholars pick their colleges A variety of colleges will enroll the students named to the first teams in the eastern, west-central and metro regions in Nebraska. Of the 36 first-team students who have chosen a college, 14 will attend school in Nebraska. The breakdown: NEBRASKA • University of Nebraska-Lincoln (11; two of which will attend the Raikes School) • University of Nebraska at Omaha • University of Nebraska at Kearney • Concordia University in Seward OTHER DESTINATIONS • University of Oklahoma (2) • Harvard • Yale • Georgetown • Notre Dame • Rice University • Vanderbilt • Boston University • Wichita State University • University of South Dakota in Vermillion • South Dakota School of Mines • Missouri Science and Technology • University of Minnesota-Twin Cities • Northwestern University • Stanford • UCLA • University of Southern California • Hillsdale College in Michigan • University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign • Johns Hopkins

Tyler Reidy

Creighton Prep: no rank out of 260; 36 ACT, 1510 SAT

Parents: Gerard and Melissa Reidy

College: Notre Dame; business analytics with a minor in sport, media, and culture

Scholarships: Omaha Hockey Club High School; Sal and Mary Kay Carta Academic Decathlon; University of Alabama National Merit

High school contribution that makes you most proud? I’ve spent the last three years as the lead play-by-play announcer for Creighton Prep athletics. Through broadcasting, I’ve had opportunities to interact with incredible people within my school community and around Omaha, and I’ve even received state-level recognition for my work in the booth.

Teacher who made biggest impact? Mr. Matt Rasgorshek, my media production teacher. In addition to being a state championship golf coach, he pours in countless hours of work every day to give students like me opportunities to pursue their respective passions in the media. I consider him not only a fantastic teacher, but a great friend.

Class that changed the path of your life? My last two answers give this one away, but Taking media production absolutely changed the course of my life. As a freshman, I really had no idea where I wanted to take my career, but after announcing my first few football and basketball games sophomore year, I was all-in. Now, I have a blazing passion for broadcasting, and I’ve built more amazing relationships than I count along the way.

Something surprising about you? I have a one-of-a-kind photographic memory that revolves around calendar dates. For example, I often forget to make my grocery list for the week, but can tell you that I had Panda Express for dinner on Aug. 13, 2015. It would be nice if I could easily recall more productive things, but it’s a pretty cool party trick as it is.

Favorite thing to do away from school? Though I haven’t played since sixth grade, I watch a ton of baseball. I consider myself a diehard Kansas City Royals fan, and I try to attend as many of their games as possible. I’ve just always been fascinated by the number of outcomes each pitch can bring, how much data there is to analyze within the game, and how teams and individuals handle the unique grind of such a long season.

If you could travel anywhere, where would you go? I would travel to California. We made a family trip out there in 2016, and I was old enough to know what a beautiful place it is, but still too young to dictate exactly where I wanted to go. I’m the type of person who has to constantly be out and about while on a vacation, so the Golden State would be a perfect fit for me.

What you wish you'd known as a freshman? I wish I had been more confident to make the most of all the opportunities and resources that Prep has to offer. I never truly developed an active mindset until about halfway through my sophomore year, when I realized just how far I could go in pursuing my interests. However, I cherish the opportunity I have in front of me to learn from my mistakes and head into college with an open mind.

What you'll remember most about high school? We have a 48-year-old tradition at Prep called Freshman Retreat, which introduces our freshmen to this brotherhood and helps them find their place within it. I cried at the end of the retreat each of the three times I was a part of it, both as a freshman and as a group leader, because I was so amazed by the powerful student-to-student bonds that we formed.

Where you see yourself in 20 years? I see myself broadcasting at a high level or working as a data analyst for a business or sports organization. However, regardless of my profession, I want to always be in a position where I can put smiles on the faces of those around me and give back to the people who have done so much for me.

Factors in choosing your college? I grew up around Notre Dame as the son of an alumna, but I often second-guessed myself about choosing it since it isn’t necessarily a big-time journalism school. However, as I made college visits, I realized that ND has a community unlike any other. I see it on campus — where both faculty and students bring out the best in one another — and in the strength of the alumni network. Additionally, the possibilities are endless with a Notre Dame degree, as the university consistently sets graduates up for success both as professionals and as true difference-makers.

How to address some of the challenges facing young adults? At this point in my life, I feel the best thing I can do is educate. Regardless of the issue at stake, members of modern society have a highly problematic tendency to jump to conclusions without fully understanding the factors behind their claims. As an academic leader in my community, I have an obligation to dig deeper and raise awareness about the real truth so that we all may see the whole picture and more effectively fight the troubles we face.

Lena Lankas

Lincoln East: no rank out of 555; 35 ACT, 1520 SAT

Parents: Nanette Gingery and Ed Lankas

College, planned degree: UNL Raikes School; computer science, mathematics and business.

Scholarships: UNL regents

High school contribution that makes you most proud? Being a part of the Lincoln East Apollonaires dance team has been one of my proudest high school contributions. Coach Sarah Hartman has been such a positive role model,. I’ve had the privilege of dancing on the sidelines and performing halftime routines at football and basketball games. We’ve also competed at UDA Nationals at the ESPN Center in Orlando. Leading as a captain this year and being a part of such a historic team was so so special.

Teacher who made biggest impact? My freshman-year English teacher, Mr. Ken Flowerday, had an incredible impact on me. He always had such wise things to say, and I could tell he loved teaching. His class made me the critical thinker I am today and gave me a great foundation for the next four years of high school.

Class that changed the path of your life? I came into sixth grade from a non-LPS school so they didn’t know where to place me, and I bounced in and out of a few different classes for the first few months. Eventually, I found my way into the accelerated math classes, and the rest is history. After completing all the math classes LPS had to offer, I began taking classes at UNL. I still get weird looks when I tell people math is my favorite subject, but I love it.

Something surprising about you? I’m vegetarian.

Favorite thing to do away from school? My favorite thing to do is go to The Oven with my friends. I’m a major foodie and a super social person, so catching up with friends over some Indian food is my idea of a perfect day.

If you could travel anywhere, where would you go? If I had unlimited money and time, I’d travel the whole world. One of my biggest postgrad goals is to make room for international travel, and I hope to study abroad in Europe at some point.

What you wish you'd known as a freshman? Honestly, I don’t have many regrets about high school. I focused hard on school while still being social and super involved in extracurriculars. I did what felt right for me. That is my biggest piece of advice for freshmen. Someone on TikTok or the kid who sits next to you might try to convince you that there is a “correct” way to do high school, but there’s not. Everyone's path looks different, and it is really about being true to yourself. Get out of your comfort zone and try new things, but don’t join a club or take a class just for the résumé.

What you will remember most about high school? I’ll remember all the people I met. Over the last four years, my social circle has expanded a lot. Not only did I meet a ton of new people at East, but I also became friends with kids all over Nebraska because of my various involvements. My friends think I’m crazy for having 53,274 photos and videos in my camera roll, but it’s because I never want to forget a single moment from my high school career (except maybe the time I got a 29% on the integral test in Mr. Tom Ahlschwede’s class).

Where you see yourself in 20 years? In a new place, meeting new people, eating at new restaurants and trying new things.

Factors in choosing your college? The college search is definitely the most stressful thing I’ve done (sorry to scare you, underclassmen). Finding the perfect storm of location, education and finances is not an easy job. I also want to continue my dance career in college.

How to address some of the challenges facing young adults? Sticking to your morals and fulfilling your definition of advocacy is the biggest step we can all take to combat these challenges we face. In my freshman-year English class, we read about the tipping point. There was an idiom about how one seemingly negligible snowflake could be the one that makes a tree branch finally snap. The story resonated with me and made me even more aware of the impact I could have.

Jake Rance

Elkhorn North: 3 out of 196; 36 ACT Parents: Connie and Bill Rance College: UNL; computer science and psychology Scholarships: UNL chancellor's; Nebraska Career Scholarship; Phillip E. Lawler Memorial; EPS Gold Achieve; West Dodge Station Elementary PTO High school contribution that makes you most proud? My senior year, I ran Quiz Bowl practices during lunch using my study hall. Any student could come to the library during their lunch, and I and other students would be there for Quiz Bowl. It took some convincing admin, but it has been so rewarding to help our school’s Quiz Bowl program grow into a very successful program. In our first year, the Quiz Bowl program won 17 trophies across the whole season. Teacher who made biggest impact? Mrs. Susan King, my fifth grade teacher from West Dodge Station, gave me the advice to always trust myself on tests and to never doubt myself. I took that advice and ran with it, applying it to all aspects of my life. Class that changed the path of your life? Band, and if I had to choose one year, my sophomore year. The people I was surrounded by that year taught me so much, and without them I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Something surprising about you? I love Broadway musicals. My favorite show is "Bare: A Pop Opera." Favorite thing to do away from school? While it may be generic, I really enjoy spending time with friends. It doesn’t matter if we are playing video games, going out to eat or just talking. If you could travel anywhere, where would you go? I want to experience zero gravity, so space. The rest of the world can be experienced to some extent with increased technology, but true zero gravity is something that can only be felt in space. What you wish you'd known as a freshman? Things will happen over the next four years that you have no control over. You’ll grow so much, and there is no reason to fight it. Let go and enjoy your time, as you’ll regret all the things you didn’t get time to do or were too scared to do. What you'll remember most about high school? All the competitions I went to. Whether they are marching band, show choir or Quiz Bowl competitions, I made so many memories with the people I competed with. Some of my most important moments were from these competitions. Where you see yourself in 20 years? I want to either be working in neurotech, or as a psychologist researching education and students. Factors in choosing your college? The past few years I have changed my planned major a lot. I chose UNL so I could figure out what I want to do at a reasonable price and stay close to my friends and family. How to address some of the challenges facing young adults? Education is very important to me. I have gone through the system without much trouble, but I can see all the problems within it. As a system, education needs to care less about test scores and to just teach more. The education system causes students to doubt themselves, and believe they are idiots, while they are being judged at things that may not come easily for them. My last three big school projects have been about what topics can be added into the school system. These topics were emotional intelligence, LGBT-inclusive curriculum, and expanding and modernizing the reading list. I will always be a proponent of expanding curriculum as there is no such thing as teaching too much. Allie Dingfield

Blair: 1 out of 148; 36 ACT

Parents: Scott and Terri Dingfield

College, planned degree: Missouri Science and Technology; mechanical engineering

Scholarships: Missouri Science and Technology Distinguished Scholars, Kummer Vanguard, Honors Academy and Mathews Endowed; Blair Community Schools Foundation

High school contribution that makes you most proud? This fall, I made the Nebraska All-State Band as an alto saxophone. I worked hard on my audition and was very excited to participate. This was the first time I’d been to All State.

Teacher who made biggest impact? My band teacher, Mr. Jeff Mount, is the teacher that has impacted me most because he is fun and relaxed and has helped me work hard while still having a good time.

Class that changed the path of your life? I wouldn’t say any one class I have taken has greatly influenced the path of my life, but each of my classes has taught me something valuable that I will use throughout my life.

Something surprising about you? I have a twin sister. We’re fraternal twins, not identical, and we don’t look anything like each other.

Favorite thing to do away from school? I enjoy having quiet time to myself where I like to read, play my guitar or paint. I also enjoy hanging out with friends after school, doing things like having a bonfire and s’mores in my backyard.

If you could travel anywhere, where would you go? I would love to visit New Zealand. New Zealand is so beautiful with so many places — mountains, glaciers, lakes, the ocean — to explore. It has many of the outdoor adventures that I love, from hiking in the mountains, to swimming at the beach, to snowboarding. New Zealand is also where my favorite movie series, "The Lord of the Rings," was filmed.

What you wish you'd known as a freshman? I wish I had known not to be intimidated by new people. I didn’t know anyone at Blair when I started high school, and I didn’t talk much. I wish I had known to just relax and be myself and engage with the people around me.

What you'll remember most about high school? The things I’ll remember most about high school are the things I did outside of class. I’ll always remember my cross country and soccer teams, hanging out before meets and games, and encouraging each other. I’ll also remember All State Band and Wesleyan Honor Band, where I got to stay in Lincoln for a couple of days with many of my friends.

Where you see yourself in 20 years? I don’t have a strong idea of where I want to be in 20 years, but I know wherever God leads me will be great. I want to have an engineering job that challenges and excites me, where I’m learning, problem solving and developing new ideas and things. I want each day to bring something new. I also want to have a family and be involved in my community and my church.

Factors in choosing your college? The major factors in choosing my college were quality of education, size and cost. I looked for a medium-sized school that would challenge me and help me grow as a person and a student. I also applied for many college scholarships to help me fulfill my goal of graduating from college debt-free. How to address some of the challenges facing young adults? Spread kindness and touch others’ lives. I can encourage people to care about each other and to take responsibility to change the problems in our world. I can also learn about the problems myself, and can make small changes in my own life, like recycling, that impact the problems we face as I encourage others to do the same. Small actions like these will be what ultimately change the world as the effects spread like ripples in a pond. Linda Xu

Elkhorn South: 2 out of 349; 36 ACT

Parents: Zhi Xu, Wanfen Xiong College: Vanderbilt; psychology Scholarships: Vanderbilt National Merit, National Merit supplement; National Merit; Elkhorn ACHIEVE; Distinguished Young Woman of Nebraska; UNL regents, Elkhorn South John Greufe Memorial High school contribution that makes you most proud? I served as drum major in my school’s marching band for three years. I am proud to have been a role model for my bandmates. I was center drum major for my last marching season, and we put together a show after two crazy years and a change in staff. Despite all of that, we scored higher than we had before at state. Teacher who made biggest impact? My third grade HALE teacher, Mrs. Melinda Ghannam, was the first teacher to challenge me to learn beyond what was being taught in school. She pushed me to become the best student and person I could be. Class that changed the path of your life? AP Psychology this year made me change my mind about my major. I was always interested in the functions of the brain and how they affect behavior, but I had never considered majoring in psychology until I took AP Psych. Something surprising about you? I marched in the 2022 Rose Bowl parade. Favorite thing to do away from school? I love curling up with a good book or watching TV and movies with family and friends. I’m also super into arts and crafts and try out new origami or string bracelet patterns in my free time as well. If you could travel anywhere, where would you go? I have always wanted to go to either Iceland or Singapore. Iceland has lots of beautiful natural scenery, and I’ve always wanted to see the northern lights there. Singapore has lots of super cool buildings, and the culture is a unique mixture of Eastern and Western culture. What you wish you'd known as a freshman? High school really isn’t anything like the movies make it out to be. Your plans don’t always work out the way you want them to, but you should keep persevering. Hard work is always rewarded, just not always in the ways you expect it to be. What you'll remember most about high school? I dedicated lots of time to our school’s band program. I made my closest friends and happiest memories there. We had early-morning band rehearsals every day of the week during marching season, and we would be up before the sun was up most days and had late-evening rehearsals, too. On some days, I would be able to see both the sunrise and sunset from the podium. Where you see yourself in 20 years? I will have started my own lab researching the effects of music therapy on intellectually disabled or Alzheimer’s patients. I hope to have had the opportunity to travel and see lots of new places and experience different cultures. Factors in choosing your college? Vanderbilt has strong academics and a great psychology program. It is also located near Nashville, so I can experience the college town and big-city feel all in one. The Vanderbilt campus is also beautiful, and the students I have talked to all love the culture and environment. How to address some of the challenges facing young adults? Some of the biggest challenges are that we want to contribute to our society and express our opinions about a topic but don’t always know how or feel confident enough to. I would encourage young adults to stay informed on current events and the topics they are passionate about so they can form opinions more confidently.

