21-year-old woman dies after she is hit by minivan on northwest Nebraska highway

A 21-year-old woman was killed over the weekend in northwest Nebraska when she was hit by a minivan as she walked along a highway.

Arrow Merrita Long, a South Dakota resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred before 8 p.m. Mountain time Saturday, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

A preliminary investigation found that Long was walking in the northbound lane of traffic on Nebraska Highway 87 about two miles north of Rushville. The driver of a Honda Odyssey tried to slow down and avoid hitting her but was unable to.

The two people in the van suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.