21-year-old woman dies after she is hit by minivan on northwest Nebraska highway

A 21-year-old woman was killed over the weekend in northwest Nebraska when she was hit by a minivan as she walked along a highway.

Arrow Merrita Long, a South Dakota resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred before 8 p.m. Mountain time Saturday, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

A preliminary investigation found that Long was walking in the northbound lane of traffic on Nebraska Highway 87 about two miles north of Rushville. The driver of a Honda Odyssey tried to slow down and avoid hitting her but was unable to.

The two people in the van suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

