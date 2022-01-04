21-year-old woman found shot to death in Kimball, Nebraska; man taken into custody

A 21-year-old woman was found dead and a 36-year-old man was taken into custody after police in Kimball, Nebraska, were called to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived about 8:45 p.m. Monday at a home in Kimball, police found Tess Ghering dead from a gunshot wound to the head, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Ghering and the man who was taken into custody were in a relationship, the patrol said.

The man, a Kimball resident, was taken to the Scotts Bluff County Jail and arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. Two children found inside the home were unharmed and are in the custody of their mother, the patrol said.

Kimball is a town of 2,500 people in the Nebraska Panhandle, approximately 20 miles east of the Wyoming border and about 45 miles south of Scottsbluff.

