A 22-year-old woman died Friday in a two-vehicle crash about 12 miles north of Fairbury in south-central Nebraska.

Angelica Edwards-Kouma, of Wymore, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Edwards-Kouma was a passenger in a 1999 Suzuki Esteem driven by Michael Collins, 22, of Wymore.

Investigators determined that Collins was westbound on Nebraska Highway 4 and approaching the intersection with Nebraska Highway 15 about 5:30 p.m. The Suzuki collided with a 1997 Toyota pickup truck driven by 16-year-old Angel Elias Romero Monterroso, of Fairbury, that was southbound on Highway 15.

Collins and Romero Monterroso were taken by ambulance to the Jefferson hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Nebraska State Patrol was contacted to reconstruct the collision which is still under investigation.

Fairbury is about two hours southwest of Omaha near the Nebraska-Kansas border.

