23 Nebraskans, western Iowans died on USS Oklahoma; the remains of 9 are still unidentified
23 Nebraskans, western Iowans died on USS Oklahoma; the remains of 9 are still unidentified

USS Oklahoma before it was sunk -- ran in World-Herald Dec. 9,

The USS Oklahoma before Pearl Harbor

 WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO

Twenty-three sailors and Marines who are known to have lived in Nebraska or western Iowa died Dec. 7, 1941, aboard the sunken battleship USS Oklahoma. Their names and hometowns are listed here. Those listed in bold have been identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, through the efforts of anthropologists at its laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base.

Daryle Artley (Maywood, Neb.)

Leo Blitz (Lincoln)

Rudolph Blitz (Lincoln)

John G. Bock (Lincoln)

Wesley J. Brown (Oto, Iowa)

Gerald Clayton (Central City, Neb.)

Grant C. Cook Jr. (Cozad, Neb.)

Francis E. Dick (Maywood, Neb.)

George Ford (Carroll, Iowa)

Jimmie Henrichsen (Sioux City, Iowa)

Denis Hiskett (Nebraska City)

Charles A. Jones (Harvard, Neb.)

Joseph K. Maule (Bloomfield, Neb.)

Bert McKeeman (Council Bluffs)

Lloyd E. McLaughlin (Bancroft, Neb.)

Harry E. Nichols (Sioux City, Iowa)

Eli Olsen (Exira, Iowa)

Walter Pentico (Lexington, Neb.)

Chester E. Seaton (Omaha)

William Sellon (Randolph, Neb.)

George A. Thompson (Omaha)

Louis Tushla (Atkinson, Neb.)

Lloyd P . Wiegand (Scribner, Neb.)

