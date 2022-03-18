 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

23-year-old man dies in south-central Nebraska crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A 23-year-old man from Superior, Nebraska, was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a semitrailer truck in south-central Nebraska.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Webster County Sheriff's Office said. Juan Perez was driving south on Nebraska Highway 78 approximately 7 miles north of Guide Rock when his vehicle struck a northbound semi. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not hurt.

Guide Rock is near the Nebraska-Kansas border about 40 miles south of Hastings.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How science can help predict extreme weather in space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert