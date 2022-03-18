23-year-old man dies in south-central Nebraska crash

A 23-year-old man from Superior, Nebraska, was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a semitrailer truck in south-central Nebraska.
The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Webster County Sheriff's Office said. Juan Perez was driving south on Nebraska Highway 78 approximately 7 miles north of Guide Rock when his vehicle struck a northbound semi. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not hurt.
Guide Rock is near the Nebraska-Kansas border about 40 miles south of Hastings.