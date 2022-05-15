24 students land spot on 2022 All West-Central Academic Team

Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All West-Central Academic Team.

FIRST TEAM

Daniel Bashtovoi

Sidney

Parents: Denis and Amy Bashtovoi

Class rank: 1 out of 92

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; biological systems engineering

Accomplishments: Class president four years; student council treasurer; mock trial team captain; National Honor Society chapter president; Presidential Scholars semifinalist; three-time individual state medalist in cross country; B.E.S.T. robotics

Isabella Cao

Kearney

Parents: Haishi Cao and Yue Liu

Class rank: 1 out of 350

Test scores: 36 ACT 1570 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Harvard; government and economics

Accomplishments: FBLA state parliamentarian and national parliamentarian's council resources director; school FBLA president; ninth at FBLA nationals in parliamentary procedure; Student Diversity Board co-founder; Youth Friend of Kearney; co-founded competitive math club; led FBLA project to donate vegetable seeds to local food bank; opened two Etsy shops

Caden Carlson

Aurora

Parents: Chad and Yvonne Carlson

Class rank: no rank out of 90

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Wichita State; aerospace engineering

Accomplishments: Class vice president; National Honor Society president; FBLA state vice president; sixth at national FBLA in sales presentation; started business to provide additive manufacturing for community; Class B state runner-up in pole vault; payload position for rover on United Launch Alliance's Intern Rocket as member of Aurora's YETI-botics team

Autumn Deterding

Cambridge

Parents: Bart and Reba Deterding

Class rank: 1 out of 27

Test score: 35 ACT

College: Concordia University in Seward; biology or journalism

Accomplishments: Class president; FCCLA vice president of communication; National Honor Society president; four-time NSAA state journalism medalist; top team scorer at State Academic Decathlon; eight-time NSAA Academic All-State; four-time ESU 11 summer honors participant; three-sport, four-year varsity athlete

Ava Imhof

Scottsbluff

Parents: Mike and Sara Imhof

Class rank: 2 out of 191

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; mechanical engineering

Accomplishments: Newspaper editor-in-chief and ad manager; wrote news story for University of Nebraska publication; Link Crew senior mentor; UNL Math Day qualifier for Probe II exam; Presidential Scholars candidate

Lilian Miller

Academies of Grand Island

Parents: Susan and Dale Miller

Class rank: no rank out of 577

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of South Dakota in Vermillion; music education and graphic design

Accomplishments: Band letter winner and section leader; AP Scholar With Honors; two Scholastic silver keys art awards

Elena Paltz

Hartington Cedar Catholic

Parents: Victor and Michelle Paltz

Class rank: 1 out of 24

Test score: 35 ACT

College: UNK; music composition

Accomplishments: Speech team student coach; band section leader; Class C All-State Band, four years; academic straight "A" honor roll seven semesters

Alivia Pavel

York

Parents: Robert and Nancy Pavel

Class rank: 8 out of 98

Test score: 36 ACT

College: Boston University; computer science

Accomplishments: One-Act/musical captain two years; crew stage manager for One-Act; NSAA Academic All-State for One-Act; extemporaneous speaking captain two years; College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program; academic letter winner four years

Preston Lawrence Ramaekers

Aurora

Parents: Ryan and Jennifer Ramaekers

Class rank: no rank out of 90

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; pre-medicine track

Accomplishments: FBLA president; varsity basketball captain; NSAA national anthem selection; state bowling; superior for violin solo at district music contest; all-state honor choir; sixth place in sales presentation at National Leadership Conference

Addison Randel

McCook

Parents: Brad and Adrienne Randel

Class rank: 1 out of 137

Test score: 35 ACT

College: Hillsdale College; undecided

Accomplishments: Class vice president; choir president; math club president; all-state choir; seventh place at state Quiz Bowl; superior in piano performance at district music contest twice; qualifier for state track and field meet in high jump; GNAC All-Academic Team for volleyball

Aaron Sturtevant

Holdrege

Parents: David and Sophie Sturtevant

Class rank: 1 out of 71

Test score: 36 ACT

College: South Dakota School of Mines; mechanical engineering

Accomplishments: Student council; National Honor Society president; band section leader; 4.0 GPA; homecoming king; qualified for state speech contest in two events

Andy Vu

Kearney

Parents: Phu and Lan Vu

Class rank: 1 out of 350

Test score: 36 ACT

College: Northwestern University; software engineering

Accomplishments: FBLA secretary; National Honor Society; third place at state tennis; NCPA Academic All-State Award; Congressional App Challenge winner; first in coding and programming event at state FBLA; Presidential Scholars candidate

SECOND TEAM