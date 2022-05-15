 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WORLD-HERALD SCHOLARS

24 students land spot on 2022 All West-Central Academic Team

  • 0

Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All West-Central Academic Team.

FIRST TEAM

Daniel Bashtovoi

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-bashtovoi

Bashtovoi

Sidney

Parents: Denis and Amy Bashtovoi

Class rank: 1 out of 92

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; biological systems engineering 

Accomplishments: Class president four years; student council treasurer; mock trial team captain; National Honor Society chapter president; Presidential Scholars semifinalist; three-time individual state medalist in cross country; B.E.S.T. robotics 

Isabella Cao

Isabella Cao

Cao

Kearney

Parents: Haishi Cao and Yue Liu 

People are also reading…

Class rank: 1 out of 350

Test scores: 36 ACT 1570 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Harvard; government and economics

Accomplishments: FBLA state parliamentarian and national parliamentarian's council resources director; school FBLA president; ninth at FBLA nationals in parliamentary procedure; Student Diversity Board co-founder; Youth Friend of Kearney; co-founded competitive math club; led FBLA project to donate vegetable seeds to local food bank; opened two Etsy shops 

Caden Carlson

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-carlson

Carlson 

Aurora

Parents: Chad and Yvonne Carlson

Class rank: no rank out of 90

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Wichita State; aerospace engineering

Accomplishments: Class vice president; National Honor Society president; FBLA state vice president; sixth at national FBLA in sales presentation; started business to provide additive manufacturing for community; Class B state runner-up in pole vault; payload position for rover on United Launch Alliance's Intern Rocket as member of Aurora's YETI-botics team 

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-deterding

Deterding 

Autumn Deterding

Cambridge

Parents: Bart and Reba Deterding

Class rank: 1 out of 27

Test score: 35 ACT

College: Concordia University in Seward; biology or journalism

Accomplishments: Class president; FCCLA vice president of communication; National Honor Society president; four-time NSAA state journalism medalist; top team scorer at State Academic Decathlon; eight-time NSAA Academic All-State; four-time ESU 11 summer honors participant; three-sport, four-year varsity athlete

Ava Imhof

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-imhof

Imhof 

Scottsbluff

Parents: Mike and Sara Imhof

Class rank: 2 out of 191

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; mechanical engineering 

Accomplishments: Newspaper editor-in-chief and ad manager; wrote news story for University of Nebraska publication; Link Crew senior mentor; UNL Math Day qualifier for Probe II exam; Presidential Scholars candidate 

Lilian Miller

NEW_LillianMiller.jpg (copy)

Miller

Academies of Grand Island

Parents: Susan and Dale Miller

Class rank: no rank out of 577

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of South Dakota in Vermillion; music education and graphic design

Accomplishments: Band letter winner and section leader; AP Scholar With Honors; two Scholastic silver keys art awards

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-paltz

Paltz 

Elena Paltz

Hartington Cedar Catholic

Parents: Victor and Michelle Paltz

Class rank: 1 out of 24

Test score: 35 ACT

College: UNK; music composition

Accomplishments: Speech team student coach; band section leader; Class C All-State Band, four years; academic straight "A" honor roll seven semesters

Alivia Pavel

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-pavel

Pavel 

York

Parents: Robert and Nancy Pavel

Class rank: 8 out of 98

Test score: 36 ACT

College: Boston University; computer science

Accomplishments: One-Act/musical captain two years; crew stage manager for One-Act; NSAA Academic All-State for One-Act; extemporaneous speaking captain two years; College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program; academic letter winner four years 

Preston Lawrence Ramaekers

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-ramaekers

Ramaekers

Aurora

Parents: Ryan and Jennifer Ramaekers

Class rank: no rank out of 90

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; pre-medicine track

Accomplishments: FBLA president; varsity basketball captain; NSAA national anthem selection; state bowling; superior for violin solo at district music contest; all-state honor choir; sixth place in sales presentation at National Leadership Conference  

Addison Randel

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-randel

Randel 

McCook

Parents: Brad and Adrienne Randel

Class rank: 1 out of 137

Test score: 35 ACT

College: Hillsdale College; undecided 

Accomplishments: Class vice president; choir president; math club president; all-state choir; seventh place at state Quiz Bowl; superior in piano performance at district music contest twice; qualifier for state track and field meet in high jump; GNAC All-Academic Team for volleyball

Aaron Sturtevant

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-sturtevant

Sturtevant 

Holdrege

Parents: David and Sophie Sturtevant

Class rank: 1 out of 71

Test score: 36 ACT

College: South Dakota School of Mines; mechanical engineering

Accomplishments: Student council; National Honor Society president; band section leader; 4.0 GPA; homecoming king; qualified for state speech contest in two events

Andy Vu

NEW Andy Vu.jpg (copy)

Vu

Kearney

Parents: Phu and Lan Vu

Class rank: 1 out of 350

Test score: 36 ACT

College: Northwestern University; software engineering

Accomplishments: FBLA secretary; National Honor Society; third place at state tennis; NCPA Academic All-State Award; Congressional App Challenge winner; first in coding and programming event at state FBLA; Presidential Scholars candidate

SECOND TEAM

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-aberle

Stephen Aberle

Franklin

Parent: Jennifer Huelle

Class rank: 5 out of 16

Test score: 35 ACT
051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-ackerman

Arissa Ackerman

Gothenburg

Parents: Mike and Carmen Ackerman

Class rank: 1 out of 59

Test score: 34 ACT

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-buhlke

Ella Buhlke

Central City

Parents: Brian and Amy Buhlke

Class rank: 1 out of 50

Test score: 34 ACT
051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-cumpston

Tyler Cumpston

Fillmore Central

Parents: Josh and Allene Cumpston

Class rank: 1 out of 33

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1380 SAT
051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-erthum

Alyssa Erthum

Ainsworth

Parents: Scott and Jennifer Erthum

Class rank: 1 out of 39

Test score: 34 ACT

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-gillespie

Tucker Gillespie

McCook

Parents: Joe and Julie Gillespie

Class rank: 1 out of 137

Test score: 34 ACT
051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-guenther

Austin Guenther

Crofton

Parents: Bill and Rachel Guenther

Class rank: 1 out of 35

Test score: 34 ACT
051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-krishna

Rishi Krishna

Sidney

Parents: Krishna Srinivasan and Krithika Lakshminarasimhan

Class rank: 2 out of 92

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-leach

Audrey K. Leach

Ansley

Parents: Cole and Jenny Leach

Class rank: 2 out of 13

Test score: 34 ACT
051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-polt

Kaden Polt

Osmond

Parents: Kurt and Sarah Polt

Class rank: 1 out of 19

Test score: 34 ACT

051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-ramsey

Thomas Joshua Ramsey

North Platte

Parents: Daniel and Suzanne Ramsey

Class rank: 1 out of 313

Test score: 35 ACT
051522-owh-scholars-westcentral-ward

Callum Ward

Gothenburg

Parents: Teresa Ward and Travis Hite

Class rank: 1 out of 59

Test score: 34 ACT
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert