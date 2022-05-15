24 students selected for the 2022 All Metro Academic Team

Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All Metro Academic Team.

FIRST TEAM

Jenny Dong

Millard West

Parents: Yuanhong Chen and Jixin Dong

Class rank: no rank out of 583

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNO; public health

Accomplishments: Vice president of school orchestra leadership team; first-violin section leader in orchestra; All State Orchestra; Presidential Scholars candidate; AP Scholar With Distinction; Tri-M Music Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society

Isabelle Driewer

Gretna

Parents: Nicole and Joseph Driewer

Class rank: no rank out of 367

Test score: 35 ACT

College: Rice; mechanical engineering

Accomplishments: Engineering club president; math team co-president; National Center for Women in Information Technology, Nebraska and SW Iowa Affiliate winner; German National Honor Society; outstanding jazz soloist for multiple regional competitions; four-year marching band letter winner; first marimba in marching band

Kaden Hughes

Omaha North

Parents: Karen and Ken Hughes

Class rank: 7 out of 443

Test score: 34 ACT

College: UNL; microbiology

Accomplishments: Student council officer; National Honor Society officer; newspaper editor; completed summer research program at Creighton University; Academic All-State in baseball; superior in entertainment writing in Journalism Education Association competition; NSAA Believers and Achievers Award; UNMC High School Alliance Program and research

Ben Lynch

Millard North

Parents: Michael Lynch and Christine Lynch

Class rank: no rank out of 588

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; astrophysics

Accomplishments: Chess club president; chess state champion; two-time metro chess champion; three-time academic letter; co-founder/president of Esports Club; two-time National Latin Exam Gold Medal; regional League of Legends playoff qualifier

Daniel Meyer

Omaha Creighton Prep

Parents: Paul and Margaret Meyer

Class rank: no rank out of 260

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1520 SAT; Nat. Merit

College: Stanford; mathematics

Accomplishments: National Honor Society executive committee; Rho Kappa Honor Society executive committee; Bausch + Lomb science award; AP Scholar With Distinction; won gold and silver medals at state Academic Decathlon and qualified for nationals; qualified for National Science Bowl competition

Michael Mullin

Elkhorn Mount Michael

Parents: Joe and Lori Mullin

Class rank: no rank out of 58

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Georgetown; physics

Accomplishments: Swim team captain; school tutoring leader; Academic Decathlon overall state top scorer and state team champions; two-time tournament champion for robotics; National Honor Society

Jake Rance

Elkhorn North

Parents: Connie and Bill Rance

Class rank: 3 out of 196

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; computer science and psychology

Accomplishments: Marching band section leader; TEAMS captain (engineering competition team); TEAMS second in state twice; Presidential Scholars candidate; five band letters in three years; AP Scholar With Distinction; nine Quiz Bowl placements

Tyler Reidy

Omaha Creighton Prep

Parents: Gerard Reidy, Melissa Reidy

Class rank: no rank out of 260

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1510 SAT; Nat. Merit

College: Notre Dame; business analytics

Accomplishments: Student Council executive committee; Operation Others core member; retreat group leader; Nebraska Broadcasters Association Pinnacle Award for Best High School Sports Play-by-Play; NSAA Academic All-State for journalism; school's "Most Proficient Latin Student through 2 Years" award; two Nebraska Academic Decathlon gold medals and one bronze

Anne Rogers

Omaha North

Parents: Sara and James Rogers

Class rank: 2 out of 443

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Oklahoma; biochemistry

Accomplishments: Student council officer; newspaper managing editor; National Honor Society officer; scored composite 36 on ACT twice; completed research program at Creighton University; NCPA Academic All-State for tennis; superior in feature writing and fifth in column writing at state Journalism Education Association contests

Abigail Wessling

Omaha Mercy

Parents: Kristi and David Wessling

Class rank: 1 out of 88

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: University of Oklahoma; biomedical engineering

Accomplishments: Student council representative; varsity volleyball captain; National Honor Society treasurer; varsity volleyball four years; Excellence in Mathematics award three times; Runza Student of the Week

Linda Xu

Elkhorn South

Parents: Zhi Xu and Wanfen Xiong

Class rank: 2 out of 349

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Vanderbilt; psychology

Accomplishments: Junior and senior class board; drum major; National Honor Society officer; AP Scholar With Distinction; All State Band (three years); Youth Leadership Omaha at Creighton University; Distinguished Young Women of Nebraska runner-up; contributed to a publication in medical journal at UNMC Summer Undergraduate Research Program

Jalan Zhu

Millard North

Parents: Lei Ye and Alan Zhu

Class rank: no rank out of 588

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: USC; engineering

Accomplishments: Mu Alpha Theta president; tennis team captain; state tennis fourth place in No. 2 singles; metro tennis sixth place in No. 1 singles; second place Economic Challenge state; UNL Math Bowl champion; Millard North No. 3 freshman mile all-time

SECOND TEAM