24 students selected for the 2022 All Metro Academic Team

Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All Metro Academic Team.
FIRST TEAM
Jenny Dong
Millard West
Parents: Yuanhong Chen and Jixin Dong
Class rank: no rank out of 583
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UNO; public health
Accomplishments: Vice president of school orchestra leadership team; first-violin section leader in orchestra; All State Orchestra; Presidential Scholars candidate; AP Scholar With Distinction; Tri-M Music Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society
Isabelle Driewer
Gretna
People are also reading…
Parents: Nicole and Joseph Driewer
Class rank: no rank out of 367
Test score: 35 ACT
College: Rice; mechanical engineering
Accomplishments: Engineering club president; math team co-president; National Center for Women in Information Technology, Nebraska and SW Iowa Affiliate winner; German National Honor Society; outstanding jazz soloist for multiple regional competitions; four-year marching band letter winner; first marimba in marching band
Kaden Hughes
Omaha North
Parents: Karen and Ken Hughes
Class rank: 7 out of 443
Test score: 34 ACT
College: UNL; microbiology
Accomplishments: Student council officer; National Honor Society officer; newspaper editor; completed summer research program at Creighton University; Academic All-State in baseball; superior in entertainment writing in Journalism Education Association competition; NSAA Believers and Achievers Award; UNMC High School Alliance Program and research
Ben Lynch
Millard North
Parents: Michael Lynch and Christine Lynch
Class rank: no rank out of 588
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; astrophysics
Accomplishments: Chess club president; chess state champion; two-time metro chess champion; three-time academic letter; co-founder/president of Esports Club; two-time National Latin Exam Gold Medal; regional League of Legends playoff qualifier
Daniel Meyer
Omaha Creighton Prep
Parents: Paul and Margaret Meyer
Class rank: no rank out of 260
Test scores: 36 ACT, 1520 SAT; Nat. Merit
College: Stanford; mathematics
Accomplishments: National Honor Society executive committee; Rho Kappa Honor Society executive committee; Bausch + Lomb science award; AP Scholar With Distinction; won gold and silver medals at state Academic Decathlon and qualified for nationals; qualified for National Science Bowl competition
Michael Mullin
Elkhorn Mount Michael
Parents: Joe and Lori Mullin
Class rank: no rank out of 58
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Georgetown; physics
Accomplishments: Swim team captain; school tutoring leader; Academic Decathlon overall state top scorer and state team champions; two-time tournament champion for robotics; National Honor Society
Jake Rance
Elkhorn North
Parents: Connie and Bill Rance
Class rank: 3 out of 196
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL; computer science and psychology
Accomplishments: Marching band section leader; TEAMS captain (engineering competition team); TEAMS second in state twice; Presidential Scholars candidate; five band letters in three years; AP Scholar With Distinction; nine Quiz Bowl placements
Tyler Reidy
Omaha Creighton Prep
Parents: Gerard Reidy, Melissa Reidy
Class rank: no rank out of 260
Test scores: 36 ACT, 1510 SAT; Nat. Merit
College: Notre Dame; business analytics
Accomplishments: Student Council executive committee; Operation Others core member; retreat group leader; Nebraska Broadcasters Association Pinnacle Award for Best High School Sports Play-by-Play; NSAA Academic All-State for journalism; school's "Most Proficient Latin Student through 2 Years" award; two Nebraska Academic Decathlon gold medals and one bronze
Anne Rogers
Omaha North
Parents: Sara and James Rogers
Class rank: 2 out of 443
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Oklahoma; biochemistry
Accomplishments: Student council officer; newspaper managing editor; National Honor Society officer; scored composite 36 on ACT twice; completed research program at Creighton University; NCPA Academic All-State for tennis; superior in feature writing and fifth in column writing at state Journalism Education Association contests
Abigail Wessling
Omaha Mercy
Parents: Kristi and David Wessling
Class rank: 1 out of 88
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: University of Oklahoma; biomedical engineering
Accomplishments: Student council representative; varsity volleyball captain; National Honor Society treasurer; varsity volleyball four years; Excellence in Mathematics award three times; Runza Student of the Week
Linda Xu
Elkhorn South
Parents: Zhi Xu and Wanfen Xiong
Class rank: 2 out of 349
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Vanderbilt; psychology
Accomplishments: Junior and senior class board; drum major; National Honor Society officer; AP Scholar With Distinction; All State Band (three years); Youth Leadership Omaha at Creighton University; Distinguished Young Women of Nebraska runner-up; contributed to a publication in medical journal at UNMC Summer Undergraduate Research Program
Jalan Zhu
Millard North
Parents: Lei Ye and Alan Zhu
Class rank: no rank out of 588
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: USC; engineering
Accomplishments: Mu Alpha Theta president; tennis team captain; state tennis fourth place in No. 2 singles; metro tennis sixth place in No. 1 singles; second place Economic Challenge state; UNL Math Bowl champion; Millard North No. 3 freshman mile all-time