24-year-old driver killed in Lincoln rollover crash

A 24-year-old man died Sunday when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway at the 27th Street on-ramp to Interstate 80 in north Lincoln.

The crash occurred about 7:45 a.m., a spokesman for the Lincoln Police Department said. The name of the man was being withheld pending notification of family.

A woman passenger suffered minor injuries. She was examined by medical personnel from the Lincoln Fire Department before leaving the scene on her own.

Investigators determined that a Ford Mustang driven by the man went off the roadway before rolling over. Police said seat belts were not in use.

The on-ramp to I-80 was closed for approximately 2½ hours. The crash remains under investigation.

