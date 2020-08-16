You are the owner of this article.
24-year-old driver killed in Lincoln rollover crash
A 24-year-old man died Sunday when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway at the 27th Street on-ramp to Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. 

The crash occurred about 7:45 a.m., a spokesman for the Lincoln Police Department said. The name of the man was being withheld pending notification of family. 

A woman passenger suffered minor injuries. She was examined by medical personnel from the Lincoln Fire Department before leaving the scene on her own. 

Investigators determined that a Ford Mustang driven by the man went off the roadway before rolling over. Police said seat belts were not in use. 

The on-ramp to I-80 was closed for approximately 2½ hours. The crash remains under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

